Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence on Portugal has been praised by former head coach Roberto Martinez, who believes the forward leaves behind a legacy that will be extraordinarily difficult for anyone to replicate. Following Ronaldo’s international retirement, the Spanish manager has reflected on the standards he brought to the national team and the remarkable achievements they shared.

Martinez’s comments carry particular weight after working alongside the 41-year-old for three years. Their partnership lasted 37 matches between 2023 and 2026, during which Ronaldo continued to deliver goals and help Portugal compete for major honors.

The Spanish coach took charge of the Selecao in 2023, arriving at a time when questions were being raised about Ronaldo’s international future following the 2022 World Cup. The former manager instead placed his trust in the veteran forward, retaining him as captain and an important part of the team.

Their relationship produced considerable success, with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner scoring 28 goals in 37 appearances under Martinez. The Selecao also won the 2025 UEFA Nations League, while reaching the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 before losing to France on penalties.

Cristiano Ronaldo and team mates of Portugal pose for a photo with the UEFA Nations League trophy

Portugal’s remarkable consistency during Ronaldo’s career

Ronaldo made his senior international debut in August 2003, beginning a journey that would transform Portugal’s soccer history. Over the following 23-and-a-half seasons, the national team maintained an extraordinary record in major tournament qualification.

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Martinez highlighted the significance of that achievement, pointing out that Portugal has a population of approximately 10 million people. He credited Ronaldo’s professionalism and contribution to the squad for helping the country maintain its place among international soccer’s most consistent teams.

“Portugal has a population of 10 million people, and since Cristiano Ronaldo joined the national team, during his 23 and a half seasons, the team has never missed a major competition. Only four national teams have done that: Germany, Spain, France, and Portugal. That’s what he brought, his professionalism,” Martinez explained to Amazon Prime.

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Martinez believes Ronaldo’s international numbers will never be surpassed

The former Portugal manager then made his strongest statement about the forward’s legacy, suggesting that his statistical achievements are unlikely to be matched. Ronaldo retired with 234 international appearances and 146 goals, making him the all-time leading men’s international appearance maker and goalscorer. “His numbers are absolutely… I think nobody will be able to surpass them,” the coach added,

ortugal players and staffs celebrate after their 1-0 win against France in the UEFA EURO 2016 Final

Ronaldo also leaves Portugal with a collection of major honors, having captained the national team to Euro 2016 and UEFA Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025. His international career spanned six World Cups and six European Championships, establishing a level of longevity that few players have approached.

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