Christian Pulisic among Milan stars put on notice as Ruben Amorim reveals ruthless selection rule

Christian Pulisic has already experienced both sides of Ruben Amorim’s demanding start at Milan. After being left on the bench for the club’s first three Serie A matches, the American finally earned his first start against Lecce and responded with his first goal of the campaign. However, Amorim’s latest message to his squad suggests Pulisic cannot afford to relax.

The difficult beginning came after Pulisic returned from the 2026 World Cup carrying a lower-leg injury that disrupted his preseason preparations. Although he was fit enough to make the matchday squad, Amorim opted against using him in Milan’s opening three league games, leaving the forward without a single competitive minute.

Pulisic was an unused substitute as the Rossoneri opened the campaign with victories over Torino and Venezia before drawing with Juventus. The situation was frustrating for the American, particularly after a difficult 2026 in which his form had dipped and a lengthy goal drought had pushed him further down the pecking order.

Amorim was aware of the frustration and viewed it as a positive sign rather than a problem. “He was upset because he wanted to play, and I love that,” the coach said earlier. The message was clear: Pulisic’s desire for minutes would have to be matched by performances that made his selection impossible to ignore.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on

His return began with a cameo against Lazio, where he entered at halftime and immediately provided an assist during Milan’s comeback from 2-0 down to draw 2-2. He then appeared as a substitute in the Europa League defeat to Benfica before finally receiving the opportunity he had been waiting for.

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The Lecce start changed everything

That chance arrived against Lecce on September 20, when Amorim named Pulisic in the starting lineup for the first time this season. The American needed only 14 minutes to make his manager’s decision look like the right one.

Strahinja Pavlovic found Pulisic with a long diagonal ball, and the forward controlled it before cutting inside and finishing with his left foot past the Lecce shot-stopper. The goal was Pulisic’s first for Milan since December 2025 and his first of the 2026-27 campaign, helping set the tone for a convincing 3-0 victory.

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The goal also ended a frustrating personal drought that had stretched across much of 2026. Pulisic looked sharper and more confident throughout the match, while his involvement in the build-up to Milan’s second goal offered another indication that his influence can extend beyond simply finding the net.

Milan boss reveals rotation stance

The bigger story behind Pulisic’s return is Amorim’s selection philosophy. The Milan manager has told his squad that he is focused on selecting the strongest possible XI to win matches rather than distributing playing time simply to keep everyone involved.

“I’m not here to give everyone minutes. I don’t know what will happen with rotations. I’m not thinking about giving everyone space. I’m thinking about always putting out the best XI to win”, Amorim said, according to SportMediaset. That approach explains why the 28-year-old winger could spend three consecutive Serie A matches on the bench despite being one of the club’s most recognizable attacking players.

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For Pulisic, that philosophy can actually become an advantage if he continues performing. His first goal of the season gave Amorim a strong reason to keep him involved, while his earlier assist against Lazio showed that he can make an impact even when introduced from the bench.

The Lecce performance does not guarantee him an automatic starting position, but it puts him in a much stronger position than he occupied at the beginning of the season. With the Red and Blacks balancing Serie A and Europa League commitments, there should be plenty of opportunities for the American to establish himself as a regular again.

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