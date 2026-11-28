Ivan Toney has added another milestone to a scoring run that continues to stand out in Saudi Arabia. The Al Ahli striker set a Saudi Pro League record for the best goalscoring start to a season on Saturday, scoring twice in a 2-1 win over Al Taawoun and leaving Cristiano Ronaldo further behind in the race for the league’s top scorer award.

According to the league’s official stats account, Toney scored for the seventh consecutive match and reached 15 goals in 11 games, which put him past the previous mark of 14 set by Wesley in the 2012-13 season.

That total made it the best start to a campaign in the history of the competition, a record that has stood for more than a decade. Toney then added another goal later in the match, and the second effort took him to 16 league goals for the season.

The Englishman equalized at the end of the first half, and then put Al Ahli in front from the penalty spot to complete a brace, in a match that ended 3-1. It was another decisive contribution from a forward who has now found the net in seven straight outings, and who has helped Al Ahli stay in the title conversation in the league.

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Toney leads this season’s chart after finishing above Ronaldo last year

Toney is having a better season than Ronaldo so far, and the scoring table makes it clear. The Al Ahli forward leads the Saudi Pro League with 16 goals, seven more than the Al Nassr captain, who sits second on nine, and he has shown he can sustain this kind of pace over a full campaign.

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Last year, he finished with 32 goals, four more than Ronaldo’s 28, and both players were named in the league’s Team of the Season. Even so, Toney did not win the Golden Boot, as Julian Quiñones of Al Qadsiah finished one goal ahead of him with 33.

see also Cristiano Ronaldo fails to score in Al Nassr’s win as Ivan Toney extends Saudi Pro League scoring lead

That near miss makes Toney’s fast start to this campaign even more notable, as he looks to turn another high-scoring year into the individual award that eluded him last season, while Ronaldo hopes to find the form that earned him the Golden Boot with 25 goals in 2024-25.

Even though Ronaldo is a considerable distance behind Toney in the scoring race, his focus is on a longer-term goal. The Al Nassr captain has 987 career goals and needs 13 more to reach 1,000, a milestone that would make him the first player to officially get there, so catching Toney may matter less to him than continuing to add to that total.

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