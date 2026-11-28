Palmeiras and Estudiantes La Plata meet at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo with the Copa Libertadores trophy on the line, a single match to decide the continent’s biggest club prize.

Palmeiras go into the final on mixed footing. They beat Fluminense 2-1 on October 15 but followed that with a 0-1 loss to the same opponent on October 22, and this final gives them the chance to turn that result around on the biggest stage.

Estudiantes La Plata arrive having drawn with Flamengo twice in a row, 0-0 on October 16 and again 0-0 on October 23. Neither match produced a goal, and now they face a different kind of test in a one-off final that rewards nothing but a result.

Palmeiras projected lineup

Palmeiras line up in a 3-4-2-1, with Gustavo Gómez and Alexander Barboza anchoring the back three alongside Murilo at right wing-back duties ahead of the central pairing. Jhon Arias and Lucas Evangelista sit just behind Vítor Roque, giving the front line movement and combination play, while Agustín Giay and Joaquín Piquerez provide width down the flanks. The team is without Murilo Cerqueira, Paulinho and Jefté, all out, which thins their options in reserve but does not disrupt the projected starting shape.

Palmeiras projected starting XI (3-4-2-1): Carlos Miguel, Murilo, Gustavo Gómez, Alexander Barboza, José Manuel López, Agustín Giay, Marlon Freitas, Lucas Evangelista, Jhon Arias, Joaquín Piquerez, Vítor Roque.

Estudiantes La Plata projected lineup

Estudiantes La Plata set up in a matching 3-4-2-1, with Leandro González Pírez and Marcos Rojo forming part of the back three in front of Fernando Muslera. Alexis Castro and Joaquín Tobio Burgos operate as the two attacking midfielders behind Guido Carrillo, the lone striker, while Tiago Palacios and Eros Nazareno Mancuso work the wide areas. Gabriel Neves and Baltasar Rodríguez are both out, a blow to squad depth, though the projected XI otherwise has its first-choice pieces in place for the final.

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Estudiantes La Plata projected starting XI (3-4-2-1): Fernando Muslera, Santiago Núñez, Leandro González Pírez, Marcos Rojo, Tiago Palacios, Eros Nazareno Mancuso, Alexis Castro, Ezequiel Piovi, Joaquín Tobio Burgos, Gastón Benedetti Taffarel, Guido Carrillo.