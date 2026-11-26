Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi could be at the center of an extraordinary soccer reunion in December, with Carlos Tevez preparing for an emotional farewell at Boca Juniors. The former Argentina and Manchester United forward has already secured Messi’s participation, but another invitation has added an intriguing possibility to an occasion that could bring several generations of soccer icons together.

Tevez’s testimonial is scheduled for December 20, 2026, at La Bombonera, the iconic home of Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires. Messi has confirmed that he will take part, giving supporters the opportunity to see the Inter Miami superstar return to Argentine soccer for a special occasion.

The two former teammates shared the pitch 47 times for Argentina, accumulating 2,572 minutes together and combining for 10 goal contributions. Their reunion will be particularly meaningful for Tevez, who played alongside Messi during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Several other famous names are also expected to participate. Juan Riquelme, Sergio Aguero, Martin Palermo, Gabriel Batistuta, Gianluigi Buffon and Edwin van der Sar are among the soccer figures mentioned in connection with the event, while Roberto Mancini and Carlos Bianchi are expected to take charge of the teams.

Player Country Status Lionel Messi Argentina Confirmed Juan Roman Riquelme Argentina Confirmed Rio Ferdinand England Confirmed Sergio Aguero Argentina Confirmed Martin Palermo Argentina Confirmed Gianluigi Buffon Italy Confirmed Leandro Paredes Argentina Confirmed Confirmed participants

Ronaldo’s invitation adds another layer of excitement

While Messi’s participation is confirmed, attention has also turned towards the possibility of Ronaldo joining the celebrations. The prospect of seeing Ronaldo and Messi together has naturally generated excitement among supporters. Despite spending almost two decades competing for soccer’s biggest individual honors, the pair have never represented the same team in either a competitive match or an exhibition fixture.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring

Their closest encounter came during the January 2023 Riyadh Season friendly, when Ronaldo captained a Saudi select side featuring Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal players against Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain. The December testimonial could offer another opportunity to see the two legends at the same event, although Ronaldo’s involvement has yet to be confirmed.

Tevez reveals what could determine Ronaldo’s participation

According to TyC Sports, Tevez has revealed that he has discussed the possibility of Ronaldo attending his farewell match without confirming the Portuguese star’s involvement. The former Manchester United striker has floated the idea that Ronaldo could make the trip to Buenos Aires, but the invitation remains subject to his availability.

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Carlos Tevez of Argentina celebrates scoring with Lionel Messi

The Portuguese forward has thus been invited to Tevez’s farewell, although his availability remains uncertain because of potential scheduling commitments with Al-Nassr. Potential scheduling conflicts involving the Saudi champion are understood to be a concern, with the club’s commitments potentially affecting the 41-year-old’s ability to travel. Messi has already said yes, while Ronaldo remains an unconfirmed guest.

Additionally, this matchup directly conflicts with Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2026 Saudi Super Cup semi-final matchup on Sunday, December 20, 2026, between Al-Nassr FC and Al-Kholood. Ronaldo is reportedly going to Kuwait with Al-Nassr and will play in the competition, dispelling earlier speculations that he would not go.

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Tevez’s connection with both players makes the possibility particularly interesting. He played alongside Ronaldo at Manchester United between 2007 and 2009 before sharing the Argentina national team dressing room with Messi, giving him a unique perspective on two of the greatest forwards in soccer history.

Carlos Tevez and Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo and Messi’s careers have followed remarkably different paths, but their rivalry has remained one of soccer’s defining stories. Across 36 official meetings, Messi recorded 16 victories compared with Ronaldo’s 11, while nine matches ended in draws.

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