2026 World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo headlines Portugal roster for start of 2026 World Cup qualifiers

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal looks on during the UEFA Nations League 2025 semifinal match between Germany and Portugal at Munich Football Arena on June 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal looks on during the UEFA Nations League 2025 semifinal match between Germany and Portugal at Munich Football Arena on June 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to begin what is expected to be his final World Cup journey in 2026. With Portugal’s roster for the UEFA qualifiers next month now revealed, all eyes are once again on Ronaldo as he looks to lead his country back to the global stage in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Head coach Roberto Martinez announced the squad list on Friday, addressing reporters at a press conference. With Ronaldo leading the way, Portugal will travel to face Armenia on Saturday, Sept. 6, before wrapping up the international break against Hungary on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

One of the most notable absences is AC Milan star Rafael Leao, who misses out after suffering an injury in a Coppa Italia game at the start of the season. On the other hand, Joao Felix retains his spot after completing his move to Al Nassr alongside Ronaldo.

In addition to Armenia and Hungary, the Republic of Ireland rounds out Group F, where Portugal is expected to qualify comfortably as the clear favorite. Ronaldo enters the campaign fresh off helping his country lift the UEFA Nations League trophy in June, adding even more momentum to his final World Cup push.

Ronaldo as an example for Portugal players in Saudi Arabia

The influx of stars to Saudi Arabian clubs has sparked debate among national team coaches about whether players should remain in Europe’s top leagues to boost their international chances. Roberto Martínez, however, has shown little concern, calling up four players currently in Saudi Arabia — Joao Cancelo, Ruben Neves, Felix, and Ronaldo — while backing their decisions to move.

When asked about Rodrigo Mora’s potential transfer to Al Ittihad, the Spanish coach defended his players’ choices: “I’ve said this repeatedly — there is no such thing as a perfect transfer. The important thing is to play and face challenges that allow the player to develop and grow.”

Martinez also cited his captain and other stars as proof. “We have other examples like Ruben Neves and Cristiano. It’s not about the league or the national team; the important thing is the player’s role in the dressing room,” he concluded.

