Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Saudi Pro League
Comments

How to watch Al Taawon vs Al Nassr in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr
© Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Al Taawon vs Al Nassr on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Al Taawon vs Al Nassr
WHAT Saudi Pro League
WHEN 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT • Friday, August 29, 2025
WHERE Fox Soccer Plus, Fubo
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The Saudi Pro League season opens with plenty of intrigue as Al Nassr look to shake off last year’s bitter finish and launch a fresh title push. Cristiano Ronaldo leads a squad loaded with new signings, all brought in to finally turn investment into championships.

Their first test comes against Al Taawon, a club that landed in the middle of the table last season but is eager to climb higher and prove it can challenge the league’s heavyweights from the start. Don’t miss this clash as the new campaign kicks off!

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Al Taawon vs Al Nassr and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 940th career goal from the penalty spot for Al Nassr vs. Al Taawoun in SPL

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 940th career goal from the penalty spot for Al Nassr vs. Al Taawoun in SPL

From the penalty spot, Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Al Nassr in the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League game against Al Taawoun, netting the 940th goal of his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo sends strong message to Al Nassr fans ahead of Saudi Pro League debut

Cristiano Ronaldo sends strong message to Al Nassr fans ahead of Saudi Pro League debut

Al Nassr will make their 2025–26 Saudi Pro League debut this Friday, and Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a message to the fans.

Lionel Messi’s MLS vs. Cristiano Ronaldo’s SPL: Which league came out on top in new global ranking?

Lionel Messi’s MLS vs. Cristiano Ronaldo’s SPL: Which league came out on top in new global ranking?

A new global ranking has revealed which league comes out on top between Lionel Messi’s Major League Soccer and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League.

Joao Felix scores first hat-trick for Al Nassr in just three games: How long did it take Cristiano Ronaldo?

Joao Felix scores first hat-trick for Al Nassr in just three games: How long did it take Cristiano Ronaldo?

Joao Felix made history scoring a hat-trick in in his third game for Al Nassr, raising questions on when did Cristiano Ronaldo reached the same feat.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo