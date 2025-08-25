Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate reportedly close to joining Benzema at Al Ittihad in record deal

Cristiano Ronaldo has become a major influence in convincing global stars to make the move to the Saudi Pro League. With the summer transfer window nearing its close, reports suggest that one of Ronaldo’s Portugal teammates could be on the verge of joining Karim Benzema at Al Ittihad in a record-breaking transfer.

After his long career at Real Madrid, Benzema chose to continue in Saudi Arabia with Al Ittihad. Last season, he played a pivotal role in winning both the SPL and the King’s Cup. Now, as the club looks to strengthen for another title run, they’ve turned their attention to one of Portugal’s brightest young prospects.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Al Ittihad have submitted an official bid to Porto for Rodrigo Mora worth €63 million plus 10% of his economic rights. Porto, however, rejected the offer, seeing the 18-year-old midfielder as both a cornerstone of the club and a key figure in Portugal’s future.

A product of Porto’s academy, Mora enjoyed a breakout 2024-25 campaign, establishing himself as an essential piece in both the Primeira Liga and Europa League. His impressive form earned him a call-up from Roberto Martínez for Portugal national team during the last international break, where he collected a UEFA Nations League medal alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Porto maintain that the only way Mora will leave is if a club triggers his €70 million release clause, just €7 million above Al Ittihad’s latest offer. Romano adds that Mora is interested in the move, and his emotional reaction during Porto’s 4-0 win over Casa Pia on Sunday has fueled speculation that a transfer to Saudi Arabia could be imminent.

Mora and a potential record transfer for Porto

Alongside Benfica, Porto has built a reputation for developing and exporting elite talent, producing stars such as James Rodríguez, Vitinha, and Luis Diaz. Mora, who has been with the club since childhood, could soon follow in their footsteps in what would be a record-breaking move.

According to Transfermarkt, Porto’s biggest sales to date were Otávio’s 2023 move to Al Nassr and Nico González’s transfer to Manchester City, both for €60 million. Should Mora leave either through Al Ittihad’s bid or his release clause, the attacking midfielder would surpass them to become the most expensive sale in Porto’s history.