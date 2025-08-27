Trending topics:
The historic record Cristiano Ronaldo could break if he plays the 2026 World Cup in the United States

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

If he plays in 2026, Ronaldo would compete at 41 years old, showcasing his extraordinary longevity and discipline at the elite level of international soccer.
Cristiano Ronaldo, currently playing for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, could be on the verge of adding yet another milestone to his legendary career. If the Portuguese forward features in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, he would join an exclusive group of players with multiple tournament appearances—cementing his place as one of the most enduring figures in soccer history.

Ronaldo has already appeared in five World Cups, from Germany 2006 to Qatar 2022, standing alongside icons like Lothar Matthäus and Lionel Messi. His consistency at the international level reflects not just talent, but remarkable longevity in one of the most physically demanding sports.

In addition to his participation milestone, Ronaldo is closing in on another piece of history: becoming Portugal’s all-time top scorer at the World Cup. Currently, he has 7 goals in 22 World Cup appearances, just two shy of surpassing the legendary Eusébio, who set the standard for Portuguese strikers in the 1966 tournament.

What USA 2026 would mean for Ronaldo

At 41 years old by the time the next World Cup kicks off, Ronaldo’s participation alone would be an extraordinary achievement. Competing at such a high level at that age underscores his discipline, physical preparation, and relentless drive to stay relevant in world soccer.

His presence in the United States would not only be a sporting milestone but also a global event. Ronaldo remains one of the most recognized athletes on the planet, and his involvement in USA 2026 would significantly boost the tournament’s visibility in a country where soccer continues to grow in popularity.

Legacy beyond numbers

Should Ronaldo play—and possibly score—in the 2026 tournament, his legacy would stretch even further. Few athletes in history have managed to remain at the top for so long, let alone on the world’s biggest stage.

For Portugal, his experience would provide leadership and inspiration for a younger generation of players. For global fans, it would be another chance to witness one of the greatest of all time competing for history in North America.

The numbers may tell part of the story—five World Cups, potentially 41 years old, chasing Eusébio’s record—but the true significance lies in the symbolism. Ronaldo’s presence at the 2026 World Cup would represent endurance, excellence, and the enduring global appeal of the game.

