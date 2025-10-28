Trending topics:
KING CUP OF CHAMPIONS
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo faces Karim Benzema: Confirmed lineups for Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad in King Cup of Champions

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Cristiano Ronaldo (L) of Al-Nassr and Karim Benzema (R) of Al Ittihad.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (L) of Al-Nassr and Karim Benzema (R) of Al Ittihad.

This Tuesday, Al Nassr will face their first major test of the 2025–26 season. In the Round of 16 of the King Cup of Champions, they’ll take on one of Saudi Arabia’s strongest teams, Al Ittihad. This single-elimination clash will draw special attention as it features two global superstars — Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

CR7 and his teammates have enjoyed an almost perfect start to the 2025–26 campaign. After the disappointment of losing the Saudi Super Cup final to Al Ahli, they’ve bounced back with a string of victories in both the Saudi Pro League and the AFC Champions League Two, allowing them to sit atop the standings in both competitions.

However, the King Cup of Champions could present their first true challenge of the year. After defeating Jeddah in the opening round, they now face Al Ittihad — a dangerous opponent — in a knockout match that will send one of the two clubs home. Benzema’s side advanced to this stage after overcoming Al Wehda.

Recent history favors Al Nassr, though. The teams have already met this season in the Saudi Pro League, where Al Nassr earned a convincing 2–0 victory that put them at the top of the table and led to the dismissal of then-Al Ittihad coach Laurent Blanc.

Confirmed Al Nassr lineup

In recent weeks, head coach Jorge Jesus has carefully managed the workload of his key players to prevent injuries and focus on what he considers the team’s most important competitions. That’s why, although Ronaldo has featured in every Saudi Pro League match, he hasn’t played a single minute in the AFC Champions League Two.

Cristiano Ronaldo shares four-word message about his future ambitions after 950 career goals

This Tuesday, however, the situation will be different. Given the high stakes of a knockout match — and against such a strong rival as Al Ittihad — the coach will field his strongest possible lineup in the King Cup of Champions.

Al Nassr’s confirmed lineup: Bento; Nawaf Boushal, Mohamed Simakan, Inigo Martinez, Ayman Yahya; Abdul Al-Khaibari, Angelo Gabriel; Kingsley Coman, Joao Felix, Sadio Mane; Cristiano Ronaldo.

Confirmed Al Ittihad lineup

While Al Nassr have been fully focused on the Saudi Pro League, Al Ittihad are juggling several competitions. They aim to defend their domestic crown while also pursuing the AFC Champions League Elite title — a key goal to secure qualification for both the Intercontinental Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Within that context, Sergio Conceicao knows he cannot afford a loss against Al Nassr in the King Cup of Champions, so he will send out his best available squad. The confirmed XI: Predrag Rajkovic; Ahmed Al-Julaydan, Danilo Pereira, Saad Al-Mousa, Mario Mitaj; Roger Fernandes, Houssem Aouar, N’Golo Kante, Fabinho; Moussa Diaby, Karim Benzema.

