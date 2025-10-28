Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Carabao Cup
Comments

How to watch Wrexham vs Cardiff City in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Carabao Cup

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Kieffer Moore of Wrexham
© Gareth Copley/Getty ImagesKieffer Moore of Wrexham
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Wrexham vs Cardiff City on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Wrexham vs Cardiff City
WHAT EFL Championship
WHEN 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT • Tuesday, October 28, 2025
WHERE Paramount+
FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Wrexham are set for a defining showdown in a season full of milestones, as the club makes its long-awaited return to the Championship and looks to continue their remarkable rise in English soccer. The spotlight turns to the Carabao Cup, where Wrexham hope to extend their impressive run.

However, Cardiff City are ready to challenge them. Leading League One and boasting a rich top-flight history, Cardiff brings both skill and grit to this intense Welsh rivalry, setting the stage for a thrilling Carabao Cup battle. Don’t miss a minute of this clash—it could be a season-defining moment for Wrexham.

How to watch the game

Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.
After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to English League Cup, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes EFL Championship, EFL League One, EFL League Two, Serie A, Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; The Women’s Cup; NWSL; Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol; and other competitions.
Advertisement
Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

Free resources available to you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:
1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
SEE MORE: Schedule of English League Cup games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
Advertisement
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Cardiff vs Leeds United on US TV and live streaming

How to watch Cardiff vs Leeds United on US TV and live streaming

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Cardiff vs Leeds United on US television and via legal streaming: WHO Cardiff vs Leeds United WHAT EFL Championship WHEN 10:00am ET / 7:00am PT • Saturday, September 21, 2024 WHERE CBS Golazo Network and Paramount+ FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW Paramount+ is now offering […]

EPL and Championship star Sol Bamba loses battle with cancer

EPL and Championship star Sol Bamba loses battle with cancer

The soccer world is mourning the loss of Sol Bamba, a former Premier League and Championship star, who passed away at the age of 39 after a sudden illness. Bamba, a beloved figure on the English scene, had been recently working as a coach at Turkish club Adanaspor; where the news of his passing was […]

Ethan Horvath under pressure; criticized by Cardiff analyst

Ethan Horvath under pressure; criticized by Cardiff analyst

American goalkeeper Ethan Horvath has struggled in the early going of the 2024/25 EFL Championship with Welsh side Cardiff City. After three games, Cardiff is bottom of the league with two losses and a draw. In those three games, Cardiff has conceded eight goals. That is the worst in the Championship to go along with […]

Immediate mark in legendary La Liga showdown: Marcus Rashford and Jude Bellingham rewrite El Clasico records for Barcelona and Real Madrid

Immediate mark in legendary La Liga showdown: Marcus Rashford and Jude Bellingham rewrite El Clasico records for Barcelona and Real Madrid

When Marcus Rashford and Jude Bellingham stepped out onto the Santiago Bernabeu pitch on Sunday evening, few could have predicted the layer of history that was about to unfold.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo