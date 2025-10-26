Cristiano Ronaldo shares four-word message about his future ambitions after 950 career goals

On Saturday, Al Nassr defeated Al Hazm 2-0, maintaining their position as leaders of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 with a perfect record. The standout moment of the day was Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal, which sealed the victory and also allowed him to reach an incredible milestone.

CR7 became the first player in the history of soccer to score 950 official goals over the course of his professional career, counting those scored at the club level (with Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Al Nassr) as well as those for the Portugal national team at the international level.

After the match, Ronaldo shared a message on his official social media accounts, both Instagram and X, reflecting on the victory and his personal milestone. “Happy to help the team win and to hit 950 goals!” he began, before clearly laying out his future ambitions: “Always hungry for more!”

With those four words, the Portuguese forward showed he is far from satisfied with what he has accomplished so far. At 40 years old, he still has the drive to work daily toward the goals he has yet to achieve in his professional career, both individually and collectively.

Cristiano Ronaldo nears 1,000-goal milestone

On a personal level, it has long been clear that Cristiano Ronaldo’s main goal is to become the first player in the history of soccer to reach four digits in official goals. He is already the top scorer in the history of the sport, but a staggering number like 1,000 would only further cement his legacy.

During the 2024-25 season, CR7 played 50 matches — 41 with Al Nassr and 9 with Portugal. Across those games, he scored 43 goals — 35 at the club level and 8 internationally. Those numbers, impressive for any player in the world, and especially for a 40-year-old, give an indication of how long it might take him to reach 1,000.

So far in the current campaign, Ronaldo has played 8 matches for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League and Saudi Super Cup, while he has 4 appearances with Portugal. In those 12 matches, Cristiano scored 12 goals. That one-goal-per-game average is even higher than last season’s, suggesting he could reach his goal in the medium term.

The Ronaldo vs Messi rivalry

For more than 15 years, Cristiano Ronaldo has continued competing week after week to stay ahead of Lionel Messi in career numbers. While CR7 scored his 950th goal on Saturday with Al Nassr, a few hours earlier Leo had also found the net with Inter Miami.

The Argentine forward scored a brace for the Herons in their 3-1 win against Nashville SC in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs of Major League Soccer. With that performance, Messi reached 891 goals in his professional career, including both club and Argentina national team goals. That puts him just 59 behind Ronaldo, despite being a year and a half younger.