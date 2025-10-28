How will Milan line up without Christian Pulisic in Serie A? Massimiliano Allegri’s Atalanta strategy hinges on Luka Modric and Santiago Gimenez

After Friday’s frustrating 2-2 draw against bottom-placed Pisa, Milan finds itself in urgent need of redemption as it prepares to visit Atalanta on Tuesday night. It was a night where Massimiliano Allegri’s men looked in control, only to surrender their advantage and rely on a dramatic late equalizer to avoid an embarrassing defeat. This upcoming midweek trip to Bergamo comes at a crucial time for the Rossoneri, who are battling to stay within touching distance of Serie A leader Napoli. Christian Pulisic, Luka Modric, and Santiago Gimenez all dominate pre-match discussions for different reasons — one recovering, one leading, and one under scrutiny.

The absence of Pulisic, Milan’s attacking heartbeat this season, remains a major blow. Allegri has confirmed that his American talisman will not feature until at least the game against Parma. In his pre-match press conference, the coach admitted, “Absolutely not against Roma. We hope to have him on the bench against Parma.”

With several attacking options unavailable, the big question remains — will Allegri trust experience and flair to reignite Milan’s rhythm, or stay loyal to the under-fire starters who have yet to convince?

It’s been a season of resilience and improvisation for Milan. Injuries to key players have forced the experienced tactician to field makeshift lineups, testing the limits of his squad depth. Alongside Pulisic, Adrien Rabiot, Ardon Jashari, and Pervis Estupinan remain sidelined, though there’s finally a glimmer of good news: Ruben Loftus-Cheek is back in full training and expected to make the bench.

Tweet placeholder

The injuries have forced the Italian coach to rely heavily on his defensive core and veteran leaders. Mike Maignan continues as the immovable presence in goal, while Matteo Gabbia and Strahinja Pavlovic retain their places in the back three. However, Fikayo Tomori is expected to return to the starting lineup after being rested.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Could Christian Pulisic return from injury this weekend against Roma? Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri drops new comeback date hint

Will Modric and Gimenez feature?

Milan’s midfield is expected to remain unchanged, with Luka Modric, Youssouf Fofana, and Samuele Ricci dictating the play. Modric’s experience has brought balance and intelligence to the team, though the Croatian maestro’s presence also raises questions about the club’s tempo — can he still control a high-intensity Serie A battle against Atalanta’s pressing?

The real intrigue lies in attack. Santiago Gimenez, once heralded as Milan’s long-term answer up front, is facing a defining stretch. After a string of muted performances, the Mexican striker is running out of chances. His partnership with Rafael Leao will be tested again, but fans are beginning to grow restless.

As reported by Sky Italia, “It could be a final chance for Santiago Gimenez up front, given there has been a fair bit of criticism of the Mexican recently.” Whether Allegri decides to persist with him or rotate could depend on tactical needs — and perhaps the coach’s growing impatience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Luka Modric of AC Milan celebrates after scoring

The buildup to Tuesday’s clash has been dominated by speculation over Allegri’s tactical gamble. Many expect him to “keep things largely the same,” thus whispers around Milanello suggest that Luka Modric and Santiago Gimenez could still be handed key roles.

see also Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for Milan against Atalanta in Serie A?

Atalanta vs. Milan: Projected lineups

Atalanta projected XI (3-4-3): Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Hien, Kossounou; Bellanova, Ederson, De Roon, Zalewski; De Ketelaere, Krstovic, Lookman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Milan projected XI (3-5-2): Maignan; Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Fofana, Modric, Ricci, Bartesaghi; Gimenez, Leao.