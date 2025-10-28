Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

How will Milan line up without Christian Pulisic in Serie A? Massimiliano Allegri’s Atalanta strategy hinges on Luka Modric and Santiago Gimenez

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Santiago Gimenez (left), Luka Modric (center), and Christian Pulisic (right)
© Getty ImagesSantiago Gimenez (left), Luka Modric (center), and Christian Pulisic (right)

After Friday’s frustrating 2-2 draw against bottom-placed Pisa, Milan finds itself in urgent need of redemption as it prepares to visit Atalanta on Tuesday night. It was a night where Massimiliano Allegri’s men looked in control, only to surrender their advantage and rely on a dramatic late equalizer to avoid an embarrassing defeat. This upcoming midweek trip to Bergamo comes at a crucial time for the Rossoneri, who are battling to stay within touching distance of Serie A leader Napoli. Christian PulisicLuka Modric, and Santiago Gimenez all dominate pre-match discussions for different reasons — one recovering, one leading, and one under scrutiny.

The absence of Pulisic, Milan’s attacking heartbeat this season, remains a major blow. Allegri has confirmed that his American talisman will not feature until at least the game against Parma. In his pre-match press conference, the coach admitted, “Absolutely not against Roma. We hope to have him on the bench against Parma.”

With several attacking options unavailable, the big question remains — will Allegri trust experience and flair to reignite Milan’s rhythm, or stay loyal to the under-fire starters who have yet to convince?

It’s been a season of resilience and improvisation for Milan. Injuries to key players have forced the experienced tactician to field makeshift lineups, testing the limits of his squad depth. Alongside Pulisic, Adrien RabiotArdon Jashari, and Pervis Estupinan remain sidelined, though there’s finally a glimmer of good news: Ruben Loftus-Cheek is back in full training and expected to make the bench.

Tweet placeholder

The injuries have forced the Italian coach to rely heavily on his defensive core and veteran leaders. Mike Maignan continues as the immovable presence in goal, while Matteo Gabbia and Strahinja Pavlovic retain their places in the back three. However, Fikayo Tomori is expected to return to the starting lineup after being rested.

Advertisement
Could Christian Pulisic return from injury this weekend against Roma? Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri drops new comeback date hint

see also

Could Christian Pulisic return from injury this weekend against Roma? Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri drops new comeback date hint

Will Modric and Gimenez feature?

Milan’s midfield is expected to remain unchanged, with Luka ModricYoussouf Fofana, and Samuele Ricci dictating the play. Modric’s experience has brought balance and intelligence to the team, though the Croatian maestro’s presence also raises questions about the club’s tempo — can he still control a high-intensity Serie A battle against Atalanta’s pressing?

The real intrigue lies in attack. Santiago Gimenez, once heralded as Milan’s long-term answer up front, is facing a defining stretch. After a string of muted performances, the Mexican striker is running out of chances. His partnership with Rafael Leao will be tested again, but fans are beginning to grow restless.

As reported by Sky Italia“It could be a final chance for Santiago Gimenez up front, given there has been a fair bit of criticism of the Mexican recently.” Whether Allegri decides to persist with him or rotate could depend on tactical needs — and perhaps the coach’s growing impatience.

Advertisement
Luka Modric of AC Milan celebrates scoring his team&#039;s first goal during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Bologna FC 1909 at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Milan, Italy.

Luka Modric of AC Milan celebrates after scoring

The buildup to Tuesday’s clash has been dominated by speculation over Allegri’s tactical gamble. Many expect him to “keep things largely the same,” thus whispers around Milanello suggest that Luka Modric and Santiago Gimenez could still be handed key roles.

Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for Milan against Atalanta in Serie A?

see also

Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for Milan against Atalanta in Serie A?

Atalanta vs. Milan: Projected lineups

Atalanta projected XI (3-4-3): Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Hien, Kossounou; Bellanova, Ederson, De Roon, Zalewski; De Ketelaere, Krstovic, Lookman.

Advertisement

Milan projected XI (3-5-2): Maignan; Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Fofana, Modric, Ricci, Bartesaghi; Gimenez, Leao.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for Milan against Atalanta in Serie A?

Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for Milan against Atalanta in Serie A?

It’s the first midweek round of Serie A action this season, and while Milan travels to Bergamo to face an unbeaten Atalanta, one notable name is missing from the Rossoneri squad sheet. 

How to watch Atalanta vs AC Milan in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Serie A

How to watch Atalanta vs AC Milan in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Serie A

Atalanta will clash with AC Milan in Matchday 10 of the 2025–2026 Serie A season. Fans in the United States can tune in to watch every moment, with full details on kickoff times and how to watch via TV and streaming platforms.

Why is Luis Enrique in the stands watching PSG’s Champions League debut vs. Atalanta?

Why is Luis Enrique in the stands watching PSG’s Champions League debut vs. Atalanta?

In PSG's UEFA Champions League debut game against Atalanta, head coach Luis Enrique was spotted in the stands, a scene that raised doubts among fans.

‘Ryan Reynolds did once describe me as their secret weapon’: Les Reed on Wrexham’s journey and Hollywood’s impact

‘Ryan Reynolds did once describe me as their secret weapon’: Les Reed on Wrexham’s journey and Hollywood’s impact

In an exclusive interview with World Soccer Talk, Les Reed discusses his behind-the-scenes role in Wrexham’s incredible rise under Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, sharing insights into his coaching journey and the club’s historic success.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo