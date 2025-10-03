Trending topics:
Santiago Gimenez, Christian Pulisic, and Luka Modric rejoice: Crucial Milan teammate back from injury in time for Juventus derby in Serie A

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Santiago Gimenez (left), Luka Modric (center), and Christian Pulisic (right)
© Getty ImagesSantiago Gimenez (left), Luka Modric (center), and Christian Pulisic (right)

The build-up to Sunday night’s Juventus vs. Milan derby has taken a dramatic twist. Christian Pulisic, Santiago Gimenez, and Luka Modric have all been central to the club’s strong start to the season. Still, the Rossoneri were bracing for a major defensive setback heading into Turin. Now, in a surprise turn, one of their most important players has returned just in time, delivering a huge boost ahead of one of Serie A’s biggest fixtures.

For a club led once again by Massimiliano Allegri, who is preparing for an emotional reunion with his former team, this development could tilt the balance in Milan’s favor as they push to defend their place at the top of the table.

This derby promises to be a pivotal early-season showdown. Juventus remains unbeaten in Serie A under Igor Tudor, though its momentum has slowed after four consecutive draws. The Bianconeri’s Champions League campaign has been similarly dramatic, including a wild 2-2 draw against Villarreal that exposed both defensive gaps and attacking resilience.

Milan, on the other hand, has stormed into the season under Allegri. The Rossoneri have already notched five straight wins across all competitions, including a gritty 2-1 triumph over reigning champions Napoli, in which Christian Pulisic scored and assisted despite his side going down to 10 men.

The midfield, reshaped by the experience of Luka Modric and Adrien Rabiot, has brought new balance, while Santiago Gimenez has added depth to the attack. With the Scudetto race already intensifying, the stakes for Sunday could not be higher.

Injury concerns and a timely return

Milan’s preparations, however, were nearly derailed by a fresh injury blow. During the win over Napoli, defender Fikayo Tomori suffered a right thigh adductor strain, raising fears that he would miss the clash against the Old Lady. Reports throughout the week suggested he would be sidelined, with Koni De Winter rumored as his likely replacement.

But on Friday, everything changed. According to Sky Italia, the English defender completed full training with the squad at Milanello after receiving medical clearance. “Tomori trained today after receiving the green light from the medical staff, who deemed the strain to be resolved,” journalist Di Stefano reported. 

“What made the difference, beyond the rehab work, was the player’s iron will to be there for such a crucial match.” This recovery is a significant boost for the Red and Blacks’ defense, which has conceded just two goals in Serie A since opening day.

Selection dilemma

Despite the medical clearance, Allegri faces a tricky decision. Tomori missed much of the week’s group training, raising questions about match sharpness. Milan may stick with the back three of Tomori, Gabbia, and Pavlovic, which has impressed in recent games, or opt to ease the Englishman back into action.

“From a medical standpoint, he is fully recovered. The decision now rests with Allegri, whether to continue with the same defensive trio or rotate,” La Gazzetta dello Sport adds.

