Lionel Messi leads Argentina roster for October US tour, with three surprise additions by coach Scaloni

Argentina were one of the first national teams to secure a spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026, thanks to their impressive performance in the South American qualifiers. With that goal already achieved, Lionel Scaloni’s team will now shift focus to a tour of friendly matches in the United States, with Lionel Messi as the main attraction.

The 38-year-old forward is part of the 28-player squad announced by Argentina on Friday. That’s notable given recent speculation about Leo’s availability—since these are unofficial matches, there were rumors he might stay with Inter Miami to prioritize the final stretch of the Major League Soccer season.

None of that happened, as Messi was confirmed among the Argentine forwards for the matches against Venezuela and Puerto Rico. The first of those games will be played on Friday, October 10, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, meaning Lionel won’t have to worry about long-distance travel. The second match will take place on Tuesday, October 13, at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Among the 28 players called up by Argentina are all the usual European-based stars. Notably, Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez returns to the team after serving a two-game suspension that kept him out of the September international break.

Also included again is Franco Mastantuono, now fully integrated into Argentina’s setup since his move to Real Madrid. Nicolas Paz, one of the standout performers in Serie A with Como, is also in the squad. And despite concerns over his fitness following a UEFA Europa League match between Aston Villa and Feyenoord, Emiliano Martinez has also been included.

Scaloni’s surprise selections

Beyond the usual names, Lionel Scaloni selected a few players who hadn’t been part of recent call-ups. One of them is Marcos Senesi, a Bournemouth defender in the Premier League who hadn’t been considered for quite some time. Additionally, three players received their first-ever call-ups.

Facundo Cambeses is a 28-year-old goalkeeper who has stood out recently with Racing Club, a semifinalist in the current 2025 Copa Libertadores. His performances earned him a place with Argentina, joining Emiliano Martinez, Geronimo Rulli, and Walter Benitez as one of the squad’s four goalkeepers.

Lautaro Rivero is the youngest of the newcomers. A 21-year-old center-back, he made his professional debut just a year ago. Now established at River Plate, he’s considered one of the country’s top defensive prospects for the future.

The third new player selected by Scaloni is a midfielder. Anibal Moreno, a product of Newell’s Old Boys who also had a successful spell with Racing Club, has been excelling for Palmeiras—another current semifinalist in the Copa Libertadores.