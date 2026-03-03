Lionel Messi’s absence in May 2024 game forces Vancouver Whitecaps, MLS to pay $347K settlement

Lionel Messi has proven time and again to be a box office draw across Major League Soccer, breaking attendance records at stadiums throughout the continent whenever Inter Miami come to town. However, one of his absences, back in May 2024, has now led to the Vancouver Whitecaps and MLS agreeing to pay $347,000 in settlements following a class-action lawsuit.

The episode dates back nearly two years, when Inter Miami were set to travel to Vancouver to face the Whitecaps at BC Place for Matchday 15 of the 2024 MLS season. It would have been Messi’s second appearance at the venue, coming just one month after the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal first leg, in which the home side claimed a 2-0 victory.

It was also set to be Messi’s first appearance against the Whitecaps in regular-season MLS play since his arrival in mid-2023. But the anticipation quickly deflated when then-head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino decided to rest the Argentine for the match.

Why did the Whitecaps, MLS had to pay settlements?

In the buildup to the Vancouver visit, both the Whitecaps and MLS heavily promoted the May 25 fixture against Inter Miami, using Messi, Luis Suárez and Sergio Busquets as the faces of the marketing campaign. On the strength of that billing, fans paid significantly inflated ticket prices, some reportedly as high as $335 per ticket, according to The Athletic.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets of Inter Miami warming up.

With not only Messi but also Suárez and Busquets left behind and not even making the trip, the Whitecaps found themselves in an uncomfortable position. In an attempt to appease frustrated supporters, the club offered all in-stadium food and beverages at 50 percent off, along with a free kids’ meal combo for anyone 18 and under.

The club also addressed the situation publicly. “While we haven’t received an official update on the availability of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, and Sergio Busquets for this weekend, we understand they will not make this trip. Unfortunately, we have no control over who plays for our opponent, and it was important for us to communicate to our fans as soon as possible,“ said Whitecaps FC CEO Axel Schuster on the club’s official website.

Fans who made the trip to BC Place left disappointed, and a class-action lawsuit was subsequently filed against the Vancouver Whitecaps and MLS. The complaint sought partial reimbursement of ticket prices, but both the club and the league denied any liability or wrongdoing, arguing that the promotion of the game did not constitute a guarantee of any player’s participation.

After a lengthy legal dispute, the British Columbia Supreme Court has approved a CAN$475,000 (approximately $347,000 USD) settlement to be paid by the Vancouver Whitecaps and Major League Soccer, though the funds will not go directly to the fans who attended the game. Instead, the settlement will be donated to three charitable sports organizations: KidSport BC, Canada SCORES and BGC South Coast BC.

