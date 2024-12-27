Cristiano Ronaldo has once again stirred the pot, this time at the prestigious Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, where he questioned the quality of France’s Ligue 1 compared to the Saudi Pro League. While accepting the Best Middle East Player award for 2024, Ronaldo claimed the SPL is now superior to Ligue 1, taking subtle aim at the dominance of Paris Saint-Germain and indirectly referencing global superstars Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe.

Beyond the headline-grabbing comments, Ronaldo’s assertions and their implications reflect the challenges and ambitions of the SPL, which, despite its wealth and star power, grapples with sustainability concerns.

What did Ronaldo say about Ligue 1?

During his appearance at the Globe Soccer Awards, Ronaldo was invited to discuss a range of topics, including the SPL’s growth and its comparison to other leagues. He didn’t hold back when addressing the French top division.

“The French league? Of course [it is worse]. I don’t say that because I play there [in Saudi Arabia]. They [people] should go there and play there, to see. To run in 38, 39, 40 degrees and sprint a few times, just to see how they’re going to be. Don’t believe in my words—go there and see,” the veteran stated, emphasizing the unique challenges of playing in Saudi Arabia.

The Portuguese star specifically targeted the perceived lack of competition in Ligue 1, claiming, “Only in France is PSG; the rest is finished. The other ones compete, okay, but PSG is the strongest—nobody competes with them. They have better players, they are the club with more money. This is a fact.”

Ronaldo’s remarks are widely seen as an indirect swipe at Messi and his former PSG teammates Neymar and Mbappe. His critique follows years of debate over Ligue 1’s status as the weakest of Europe’s top five leagues, with its competitiveness often overshadowed by PSG’s dominance.

Growing rift between SPL and Ligue 1

Ronaldo’s comments come amid the SPL’s aggressive push to establish itself as a global soccer powerhouse. Since his move to Al-Nassr in early 2023, the SPL has witnessed an influx of star talent, with players like Neymar, Karim Benzema, and Sadio Mane following in his footsteps. The 39-year-old has been at the forefront of this transformation, consistently promoting the league’s growth.

“Saudi League is better than Ligue 1, of course. France only has PSG. The rest are finished,” Ronaldo reiterated at the awards ceremony. He added, “It is difficult to become a champion in Saudi. This year Al-Hilal are better, Al-Ittihad are top of the league, but I believe that we have to push hard to be champions.”

Interestingly, despite Ronaldo’s optimism, the SPL faces significant hurdles in its quest for global legitimacy. Attendance figures for many clubs remain dismal, with some teams drawing fewer than 1,500 fans per game—numbers dwarfed by even the smallest clubs in England’s lower divisions.