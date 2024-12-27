Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri sparked widespread debate after being awarded the 2024 Ballon d’Or. The selection, made by journalists from France Football, has been met with criticism, particularly from Real Madrid supporters. Now, Cristiano Ronaldo has weighed in during the Globe Soccer Awards, labeling the decision as “unfair” and naming Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior as the rightful winner.

Vinicius, who played a pivotal role in Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League and La Liga triumphs, was widely considered the favorite among fans. However, Rodri’s success with Spain in the 2024 EUROs tipped the scales in his favor, igniting heated discussions about the fairness of the outcome. Ronaldo has now added his voice to the debate.

During the awards ceremony, Ronaldo shared his perspective on the next generation of stars and their impact on the game: “I love to compete with the young guys. Sometimes they don’t respect the old guys, but they should. But they are our motivation, I like to be compared with them, the pace, the shooting, even the body shape, continuing to working hard. But they are no better shaped than me,” he quipped, laughing.

Ronaldo went on to commend Vinicius for his exceptional performance during the 2023-24 season: “I like the way they build their career, (Jude) Bellingham, Lamine (Yamal), Vinicius, who did a fantastic job, and in my opinion he deserved to win the Ballon d’Or. It was unfair in my opinion and I say it in front of everyone.

He also acknowledged Rodri’s accomplishments but emphasized Vinicius’s pivotal contributions. “They gave it to Rodrigo, he might’ve deserved it too, but I think they should’ve give it to Vinicius because he won the Champions League, he scored the final goal. The other issues are not important, but when someone deserves recognition, it should be given to them,” Ronaldo stated.

Ronaldo, who was honored as the 2024 Best Middle East Player and received recognition as the All-Time Top Goal Scorer, added that Vinicius is the best player in the world right now. His endorsement follows similar praise from Neymar, who also expressed support for the Brazilian.

Vinicius Junior claims Globe Soccer Awards’ Best Men’s Player

Vinicius Junior, who was overlooked for the Ballon d’Or, gained recognition at the Globe Soccer Awards by winning the 2024 Best Men’s Player award. This followed his earlier triumph at FIFA The Best, where he was voted the top player of the year.

The voting process, which involved soccer fans worldwide alongside a jury of professionals—including journalists, coaches, agents, and former players—selected Vinicius over other notable names, including Mohamed Salah, Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lamine Yamal, Rodri, and Kylian Mbappe.

After receiving the award, Vinicius reflected on the honor and Ronaldo’s endorsement. “It feels great to be acknowledged as the best by Ronaldo because he’s my idol alongside Neymar, and if he says that I’m the best, I’ll have to believe it. Receive the award as the best player of the season with my two idols here is special for me,” the Brazilian said.