How to watch Costa Rica vs Honduras match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Costa Rica vs Honduras on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Costa Rica vs Honduras WHAT CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers WHEN 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Tuesday, November 18, 2025 WHERE Paramount+ STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Closing out the CONCACAF Qualifiers, Honduras and Costa Rica square off in a high-pressure clash that could reshape the group standings. Honduras knows a full haul of points should secure their path unless Haiti produces something extraordinary.

On the other hand, Costa Rica enters with zero room for error as only a win gives them any chance of advancing and possibly challenging for the top spot depending on Haiti’s finish. With every scenario tightening the spotlight on this decisive contest, the tension is set to soar!

More details on how to watch Paramount+ is now offering a Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.

After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.

