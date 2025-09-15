Concacaf Rankings update: Mexico on Top, USMNT drops out of Top 3

In the latest update of the CONCACAF national team rankings, Mexico remains the region’s undisputed leader, while the US Men’s National Team (USMNT) has lifted itself to fourth place. Though the top three—Mexico, Canada, and Panama—retain their spots, Canada has overtaken Panama to settle into second place, signaling shifting dynamics in the region.

Mexico continues to lead CONCACAF with 2,024 points, holding steady in first place. Their recent performances—including capturing the 2025 Concacaf Nations League title—serve to reinforce their position. In March 2025, Mexico defeated Panama 2–1 via a stoppage-time penalty in the Nations League Final.

Canada, now in second place with around 1,824 points, has leapfrogged Panama, which dropped to third with 1,779 points. The change reflects Canada’s consistent showing in regional tournaments and friendlies.

USMNT moves up

The United States now occupies fourth place with an estimated 1,726 points, a climb up the rankings. While still outside the top three, the USMNT is showing signs of progress under coach Mauricio Pochettino. The rise reflects better results in recent fixtures, especially victories and competitive performances in Concacaf competitions.

Other notable movements

Costa Rica fell to fifth, with approximately 1,691 points.

fell to fifth, with approximately 1,691 points. Honduras follows in sixth, with 1,569 points.

follows in sixth, with 1,569 points. Jamaica holds seventh, then Haiti, Guatemala, and Trinidad & Tobago complete the top ten. Each of these teams saw slight rises or falls depending on recent match results.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Milan and USMNT pressure ahead of 2026 World Cup? Ex-Premier League star delivers six-word warning to Christian Pulisic

Why this matters

This ranking shift underscores several things: