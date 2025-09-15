Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
CONCACAF
Comments

Concacaf Rankings update: Mexico on Top, USMNT drops out of Top 3

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

Costa Rica dropped to fifth, while Honduras, Jamaica, Haiti, Guatemala, and Trinidad & Tobago rounded out the regional top ten.
© Koji Watanabe/Getty ImagesCosta Rica dropped to fifth, while Honduras, Jamaica, Haiti, Guatemala, and Trinidad & Tobago rounded out the regional top ten.

In the latest update of the CONCACAF national team rankings, Mexico remains the region’s undisputed leader, while the US Men’s National Team (USMNT) has lifted itself to fourth place. Though the top three—Mexico, Canada, and Panama—retain their spots, Canada has overtaken Panama to settle into second place, signaling shifting dynamics in the region.

Mexico continues to lead CONCACAF with 2,024 points, holding steady in first place. Their recent performances—including capturing the 2025 Concacaf Nations League title—serve to reinforce their position. In March 2025, Mexico defeated Panama 2–1 via a stoppage-time penalty in the Nations League Final.

Canada, now in second place with around 1,824 points, has leapfrogged Panama, which dropped to third with 1,779 points. The change reflects Canada’s consistent showing in regional tournaments and friendlies.

USMNT moves up

The United States now occupies fourth place with an estimated 1,726 points, a climb up the rankings. While still outside the top three, the USMNT is showing signs of progress under coach Mauricio Pochettino. The rise reflects better results in recent fixtures, especially victories and competitive performances in Concacaf competitions.

Other notable movements

  • Costa Rica fell to fifth, with approximately 1,691 points.
  • Honduras follows in sixth, with 1,569 points.
  • Jamaica holds seventh, then Haiti, Guatemala, and Trinidad & Tobago complete the top ten. Each of these teams saw slight rises or falls depending on recent match results.
Advertisement
Milan and USMNT pressure ahead of 2026 World Cup? Ex-Premier League star delivers six-word warning to Christian Pulisic

see also

Milan and USMNT pressure ahead of 2026 World Cup? Ex-Premier League star delivers six-word warning to Christian Pulisic

Why this matters

This ranking shift underscores several things:

  1. Mexico’s dominance in the region remains strong. They not only won the recent Nations League but also maintain consistency in other competitions, which preserves their large lead in points.
  2. Canada’s growth is real: more competitive performances have lifted their regional standing and put pressure on Panama and the US.
  3. For the USMNT, sitting in fourth shows progress, but the margin between third and fourth remains significant in terms of perception and potentially seeding in regional competitions.
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo and Santiago Gimenez clash looms: Venue for Mexico’s pre-World Cup 2026 friendly against Portugal reportedly revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo and Santiago Gimenez clash looms: Venue for Mexico’s pre-World Cup 2026 friendly against Portugal reportedly revealed

Just months before the 2026 World Cup kicks off in North America, fans could be treated to a dream friendly: Santiago Gimenez’s Mexico potentially taking on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

Raul Jimenez sends important message to Mexico after 2-2 against South Korea

Raul Jimenez sends important message to Mexico after 2-2 against South Korea

Following the 2-2 draw with South Korea, star striker Raúl Jiménez sent a message to Mexico, setting the tone for the 2026 World Cup.

How to watch Mexico vs South Korea match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

How to watch Mexico vs South Korea match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

Mexico will face South Korea in a 2025 international friendly. Here’s all the essential information about the match, including kickoff time and how to watch on TV or stream in the USA.

Video: Luka Modric scores first goal for AC Milan against Bologna just after turning 40

Video: Luka Modric scores first goal for AC Milan against Bologna just after turning 40

Luka Modric netted his first goal wearing the AC Milan shirt against Bologna days after turning 40 years old.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo