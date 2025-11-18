Trending topics:
World Cup 2026
Costa Rica vs Honduras: How a win, tie, or loss would affect their 2026 World Cup qualifying hopes

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Keylor Navas (L) of Costa Rica and Anthony Lozano (R) #9 of Honduras.
Keylor Navas (L) of Costa Rica and Anthony Lozano (R) #9 of Honduras.

Costa Rica hosts Honduras at the National Stadium on the final matchday of Group C in the CONCACAF 2026 World Cup qualifiers. With only one direct ticket available, both teams enter a high-stakes showdown, either chasing the top spot or trying to secure the best possible position for a playoff berth.

Honduras holds the edge over the Ticos, sitting atop Group C with eight points and a +3 goal difference, but a shocking 2–0 loss to Nicaragua last Thursday means La H must now finish the job on the final matchday. With Haiti level on eight points but with a +1 goal difference, a win over Costa Rica would put Honduras in a strong position to earn the group’s lone World Cup ticket.

Costa Rica, meanwhile, faces a far more challenging scenario. The Ticos sit third with six points, and even a win on Tuesday night wouldn’t guarantee first place. Last Thursday’s 1–0 defeat to Haiti severely damaged their chances and put the nation at risk of missing its first World Cup since 2010 after three straight appearances in 2014, 2018, and 2022.

What happens if Costa Rica beats Honduras?

If Costa Rica defeats Honduras, the Ticos would climb to nine points and move ahead of their rivals. Still, their qualification would not be assured, they would need Haiti to drop points against Nicaragua. Even if they end up coming second, Costa Rica might still miss out on the playoff spot depending on the goal difference standings in Group A, where Suriname or Panama could finish ahead of them.

Yeltsin Tejeda of Costa Rica celebrates with teammates after scoring against Germany in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Costa Rica players celebrating after scoring against Germany in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

For Honduras, a loss would mean elimination. La H would not rank among the two best second-place teams in the third round. Jamaica already has 10 points in Group B, while Suriname and Panama both sit on nine in Group A, leaving Honduras outside the playoff picture.

Costa Rica vs Honduras LIVE: Key game in CONCACAF 2026 World Cup qualifiers

see also

Costa Rica vs Honduras LIVE: Key game in CONCACAF 2026 World Cup qualifiers

What happens if Costa Rica and Honduras draw?

A draw would eliminate Costa Rica outright, ending their streak of World Cup appearances. For Honduras, the scenario mirrors the one that follows a Costa Rica win: they would need Haiti to fail to win, but if that doesn’t happen, they would rely on results (and goal difference) from Group A to determine whether they advance to the playoffs.

What happens if Honduras beats Costa Rica?

If Honduras wins, they would take a major step toward the 2026 World Cup. Haiti would then need to beat Nicaragua by at least four goals (or more, depending on the Honduras–Costa Rica scoreline) to surpass La H on goal difference. Costa Rica, meanwhile, would remain stuck on six points, finishing third (or fourth if Nicaragua wins) and officially eliminated from World Cup contention.

