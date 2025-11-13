Trending topics:
World Cup Qualifiers
How to watch Haiti vs Costa Rica match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Keylor Navas of Costa Rica
© Ian Maule/Getty ImagesKeylor Navas of Costa Rica
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Haiti vs Costa Rica on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Haiti vs Costa Rica
WHAT CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers
WHEN 9:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Thursday, November 13, 2025
WHERE Paramount+, Fubo, Universo, Telemundo, CBS Sports Golazo, CBS Sports Network and TeleXitos
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

World Cup qualifying heats up with a pivotal clash as Costa Rica looks to solidify its place among the group leaders against a surging Haiti squad. The Ticos, no strangers to the global stage, are pushing to return to the tournament but can’t afford any missteps with just six points separating them from their challengers.

Haiti, riding a wave of confidence after a strong start, sits only one point back and has proven it can compete with anyone in the group. With both teams eyeing a crucial result, this matchup promises drama, intensity, and high stakes—don’t miss a minute of the action.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Haiti vs Costa Rica and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
