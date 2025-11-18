Trending topics:
Costa Rica vs Honduras LIVE: Key game in CONCACAF 2026 World Cup qualifiers

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Keylor Navas of Costa Rica and Anthony Lozano #9 of Honduras.
Keylor Navas of Costa Rica and Anthony Lozano #9 of Honduras.

Costa Rica hosts Honduras on Matchday 6 of the CONCACAF 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with both nations still fighting for a chance to secure a direct ticket to the global tournament. Stay tuned for our minute-by-minute live coverage so you don’t miss a single detail of this crucial matchup.

After an unbeaten run through the first four World Cup qualifier games, Costa Rica’s 1–0 loss to Haiti last week has put its World Cup hopes in jeopardy. Now sitting third with six points, even a win over Honduras would not guarantee the Ticos a direct berth, but it could leave them positioned to claim a spot through the playoffs.

Honduras finds itself in a similar position. La H has missed the chance to virtually clinch qualification after a surprising 2–0 defeat to last-place Nicaragua. Still, the team enters the final matchday at the top of Group C in the third round, holding the edge only on goal difference over second-place Haiti.

Kickoff time and how to watch

Costa Rica and Honduras will face off at 8 PM (ET).

You can watch the World Cup qualifiers live on Paramount+.

Costa Rica and Honduras face off in a key CONCACAF 2026 World Cup qualifier game!

Welcome to our live blog for the match between Costa Rica and Honduras on Matchday 6 of Group C in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers. Stay tuned for key updates and live minute-by-minute action!

