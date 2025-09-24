Will Messi Play? Predicted lineups for Inter Miami vs New York City in MLS

With two straight wins, Inter Miami is on the verge of clinching a 2025 MLS Playoff berth. But for Lionel Messi and company, the postseason isn’t the only target. Miami now controls its own destiny in the race for the Eastern Conference crown, and the next challenge comes in a tough road trip to Citi Field to face New York City FC.

Currently sitting just one point behind NYCFC, Miami knows a victory would not only secure a postseason spot but also boost its chances of finishing first in the East. New York comes into the matchup in great form, having won its last three matches and collecting nine points along the way. A win for NYCFC would give them separation at the top of the table with only a few weeks left in the regular season.

For Inter Miami, the sting of losing the Leagues Cup final and a 3-0 defeat against Charlotte FC has already been put behind them. They bounced back with impressive wins over the Seattle Sounders and D.C. United, regaining momentum at the perfect time. Another victory would push them into third place with 57 points, just five behind Philadelphia Union (60) with two games in hand.

Messi leading the charge

Even on the road, Lionel Messi remains the focal point of Miami’s attack. The Argentine superstar is coming off a dazzling performance against D.C. United, where he scored twice and added an assist in the 3-2 victory. That took his tally to 22 goals, tying Denis Bouanga of LAFC at the top of the MLS scoring charts.

New York City will seek to qualify for the playoffs in a difficult task.

At 38 years old, Messi continues to defy age and break records. With 22 goals and 12 assists in his last 16 MLS games, he has matched a historic mark once held solely by Mexican forward Carlos Vela. As speculation grows about a contract extension with Inter Miami, Messi keeps making headlines on the field.

NYCFC a difficult road test

History isn’t on Miami’s side. Inter Miami has never beaten New York City away from home, with four losses and one draw in five visits. Even more telling, Miami has scored just one goal across those matches—the lone strike coming in last year’s 1-1 draw. None of the encounters produced more than three total goals, suggesting another tight, tactical battle is likely.

NYCFC has also built a strong reputation at home this season, defeating top contenders like Philadelphia, Cincinnati, and Charlotte in front of their fans. That makes Wednesday’s clash at Citi Field one of the most important games of the year.

Probable lineups

New York City FC: Freese; Gray, Martins, Raul Gustavo, O’Toole; Perea, Haak; Fernández, Moralez, Wolf; Martínez.

Inter Miami: Ustari; Weigandt, Luján, Falcón, Allen; De Paul, Busquets, Bright; Messi, Allende, Alba.

