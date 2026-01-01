FIFA Club World Cup 2025 winner Enzo Maresca leaves Chelsea: Who is the leading candidate to replace him?

Enzo Maresca has firmly established himself as one of the world’s foremost coaches, transforming Chelsea into a dominant force on the global stage. The Italian mastermind led the club to a historic triumph in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, where they defeated PSG in the final, leaving an indelible mark on the team. Despite this success, the Blues made the astonishing decision to dismiss him mid-season and are already focusing on a clear frontrunner to fill his position.

Along the current season, Maresca was open to show his dissatisfaction with the team’s executives, citing a lack of support and insufficient investment in the defense. In addition, David Ornstein reports that the Italian coach informed Chelsea on two occasions that he had spoken to Manchester City, something that did not go down well with the board. Due to this accumulation of issues and his unstable results, Enzo was dismissed from the team halfway through the season.

Far from targeting star candidates such as Jürgen Klopp or Zinedine Zidane, Chelsea have reportedly decided to look for other options that are better suited to the team’s current situation. In light of this, various English media outlets claim that Liam Rosenior, coach of RC Strasbourg, is considered one of the main alternatives, as the French team that is also owned by BlueCo. Moreover, the coach holds key experience in England.

Despite Rosenior being the favorite at the Blues, other candidates have emerged as serious alternatives. Both Andoni Iraola and Oliver Glasner are reportedly attracting a lot of attention from Chelsea, according to several media outlets in England. However, neither coach can arrive immediately, as they are under contract with Premier League teams. Given this, the Daily Express claims that Xavi Hernandez is also one of the alternatives, as he could take over immediately.

Liam Rosenior, Manager of Strasbourg, looks on prior to the UEFA Conference League 2025/26.

Maresca’s departure will not fix Chelsea’s biggest problems

While Chelsea have failed to find their best form in the 2025–26 season under Enzo Maresca, his dismissal is far from solving the team’s broader problems. Although the midfield and attack remain the most dominant areas of the roster, the English side continues to face serious issues throughout its defensive line, with few players truly capable of making a real difference.

Despite having as many as five center backs, Enzo Maresca was unable to find a successful partnership following Levi Colwill’s injury. Trevoh Chalobah, Benoît Badiashile, and Tosin Adarabioyo have struggled for consistency, exposing the team on multiple occasions. Moreover, Axel Disasi is not part of the club’s plans, and Wesley Fofana remains the only genuinely difference-making player. However, the defensive problems go beyond just the center backs.

Reece James has proven to be one of the best fullbacks in the world, but the Englishman has suffered several injuries and is still trying to reach his best physical condition. As a result, Malo Gusto and Josh Acheampong have been the regular options at right back, often leaving space and exposing the team defensively. For this reason, Maresca was calling for investment at the back—something that never arrived and could remain the team’s main issue.