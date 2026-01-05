Robert Lewandowski issues clear warning amid Barcelona future uncertainty: ‘I’m not afraid’

For months, Robert Lewandowski’s future has been the subject of rumors and speculation. He is under contract with Barcelona through the end of the current season, and there has been no progress so far toward an extension. Against that backdrop, the Polish striker spoke openly about what he sees on the horizon.

“I’m not afraid of ending my career,” Lewandowski said during a recent interview on the High Performance podcast, as reported by Mundo Deportivo. “I’m starting to prepare for it, to prepare things that I can do after soccer.”

The 37-year-old star then explained how his mindset has gradually adjusted to the idea that retirement is drawing closer. “I knew that soccer is a very important part of my life, but soccer is not my whole life, especially now,” he reflected. “If one day I listen to my body and feel that something has changed, then I’ll be ready to end my career.”

Lewandowski also spoke about how much time he has left as a professional player, while avoiding any specific timeline. “When I was young, I didn’t think about this because I only had soccer, soccer, soccer in my head. But now I know that I’m very close to the end of my career. I don’t know — one, two, three years, maybe four, I don’t know — but I don’t feel pressure.”

Barcelona stars Robert Lewandowski, Ronald Araujo, and Andreas Christensen talking.

Generational differences with his Barcelona teammates

In the same conversation, Lewandowski reflected on his role at Barcelona, where he is surrounded by very young players. “The club told me they needed someone like me, someone who could teach them that being at the top isn’t just about one or two or three weeks, but also about what you do away from the spotlight,” he explained. “What you do in the gym, how important it is to work hard every day.”

However, that mentor role did not always land as intended. “I started to see that they didn’t like this kind of behavior,” the Polish striker admitted. “I think I was in a different world, a different generation. I’m older than some of the players’ fathers. I’m older than Lamine Yamal’s father, for example. I told myself, ‘Come on, I also have to learn from them.’”

What lies ahead for Lewandowski?

Robert Lewandowski’s comments about not fearing retirement are especially significant at this moment. He finds himself in a period of uncertainty, with his contract at Barcelona nearing its end, and his calm approach to the next step of his career could prove to be an asset.

A contract extension with Barcelona is not out of the question, although it appears clear that Lewandowski may need to lower his financial demands for the Spanish club to move forward. “It’s not about cutting my salary in half. A lot depends on the club’s plan and what I want,” he said recently, suggesting money will not be the deciding factor.

If no agreement is reached and Lewandowski leaves Barcelona at the end of the season, he will have no shortage of options. Following rumors linking him to Inter Miami, another Major League Soccer club has reportedly shown serious interest: Chicago Fire.

There have also been reports of interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League, whose lucrative offers have already attracted several European stars. It remains to be seen whether Lewandowski chooses to follow the path of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, or instead opts to remain in Europe for the final years of his career.