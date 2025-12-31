Trending topics:
Bruno Fernandes to lose Manchester United teammate permanently in €44m deal with Serie A club

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United during the Premier League match.
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesBruno Fernandes of Manchester United during the Premier League match.

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Manchester United have managed to establish themselves as a fairly solid team in the Premier League. Nevertheless, they continue to struggle to find consistency in their overall play despite Bruno Fernandes’ impressive performances. Additionally, reports suggest that the Red Devils are set to permanently lose a standout goal-scorer for €44 million ahead of the 2026–27 season.

According to Fabrizio Romano on X, formerly Twitter, Manchester United have already been informed by Napoli that they will activate the €44 million purchase option for Rasmus Hojlund. As a result, the Red Devils will permanently lose the Danish striker, who has been shining in Serie A at a goal-scoring level.

Despite arriving in 2023 for an impressive €77.8 million from Atalanta, Rasmus endured an underwhelming spell at Manchester United, scoring 26 goals and providing six assists in 95 appearances. The Red Devils chose to send him out on loan with a purchase option, losing around €33.8 million of their initial investment. Now, he has emerged as a star at Napoli, and the English club has no possibility of bringing him back.

In a recent interview with Corriere dello Sport, Napoli’s sporting director Giovanni Manna opens up Hojlund situation. “We had no doubts. Rasmus is decisive in terms of numbers, but also in how he understands the coach’s input. This makes a difference. The player considers himself a Napoli player, and the same goes for us,” he said. Then, when asked whether Rasmus’s permanent signing is just a formality, he replied, “As of today, I think so.”

Napoli star Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund of SSC Napoli takes a penalty.

Without Hojlund: Manchester United face growing striker uncertainty

Ruben Amorim staunchly supported Rasmus Hojlund during his tenure with the team, but Hojlund’s lack of goal efficiency ultimately excluded him from the club’s long-term plans. In response, Manchester United secured Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha, investing a significant $176.7 million in hopes of making a substantial impact. Unfortunately, neither player has lived up to expectations, contributing to concerns surrounding the forward line as Zirkzee nears an exit.

Antonio Conte reveals the key reason behind Rasmus Hojlund’s surge at Napoli after his dark Manchester United spell

Antonio Conte reveals the key reason behind Rasmus Hojlund’s surge at Napoli after his dark Manchester United spell

Sesko has found the net just twice in 14 matches, while Cunha has scored three times in 15 games, both falling short of the Red Devils’ aspirations. Consequently, the club is considering reinforcing the attack and targeting a new signing in January 2026, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. Nonetheless, this move could hinge on the potential departure of Joshua Zirkzee, adding further uncertainty to the striker spot.

