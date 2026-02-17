Trending topics:
Christian Pulisic’s record price tag reportedly set by AC Milan amid Premier League transfer rumors

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan applauds the fans
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan applauds the fans

AC Milan are enjoying an extremely positive season in Serie A, battling Inter Milan for the top spot in the standings. A major reason for that success has been Christian Pulisic, whose impressive performances have attracted interest from Premier League clubs.

Manchester United have emerged as one of the teams most interested in signing Pulisic, who previously played in England with Chelsea from 2019 to 2023. In addition to the Red Devils, reports have also mentioned potential interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

In that context, the Italian side has decided it will not let Christian Pulisic leave unless it receives a significant financial offer that fully meets its demands. Milan have set an asking price close to €80 million for the forward, who is under contract until 2027,” BeInSports reported Tuesday.

That figure, nearly $95 million, represents a considerable amount, but not an impossible one for certain Premier League clubs. In fact, during last summer’s transfer window, Manchester United spent more than $260 million on the signings of Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, and Bryan Mbeumo.

Manchester United&#039;s Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United could be Christian Pulisic’s next club.

The record Pulisic would break if sold for $95 million

While concrete progress in negotiations has yet to materialize, if Christian Pulisic were to complete a transfer for the reported fee, he would become the most expensive sale in AC Milan history.

Christian Pulisic contract talks take center stage as Milan makes key call on Luka Modric's future ahead of decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup

see also

Christian Pulisic contract talks take center stage as Milan makes key call on Luka Modric’s future ahead of decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup

To date, the player for whom the Italian side received the highest transfer fee is Kaka. The Brazilian midfielder was transferred to Real Madrid in the summer of 2009, two years after winning the Ballon d’Or, for approximately $80 million.

Further down the list are other stars such as Sandro Tonali, sold to Newcastle United in 2023 for $75 million; Tijjani Reijnders, transferred to Manchester City last year for $63 million; and Andriy Shevchenko, signed by Chelsea in 2006 for $50 million.

Pulisic’s performances this season with Milan

The high price Milan have reportedly placed on Christian Pulisic aligns with the level he has shown on the field throughout the season. The American forward has made 21 appearances across Serie A, Coppa Italia, and the Supercoppa Italiana, recording 10 goals and 2 assists.

Pulisic currently ranks as the second-leading scorer in Serie A with 8 goals, trailing only Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez, who has 14. However, the Argentine forward has played 25 matches, while the USMNT star has appeared in just 17 due to recurring injury issues.

