Christian Pulisic injury concerns continue as Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri weighs in on USMNT star’s status ahead of vital Como clash in Serie A

Christian Pulisic is once again at the center of attention as Milan prepares for a decisive Serie A showdown against Como. With the Rossoneri chasing their season objectives and the pressure intensifying in the title race, questions linger over the availability of key players and how Massimiliano Allegri plans to navigate another tactical challenge.

The midweek fixture arrives at a delicate moment for Milan, who are balancing ambition, squad rotation, and physical management. While Allegri has insisted that calm and focus are essential, uncertainty surrounding one of his most influential attackers has added an extra layer of intrigue ahead of kickoff.

The Rossoneri welcome Como to San Siro in a rescheduled Serie A Matchday 24 match, originally postponed due to a scheduling conflict with the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics. The Rossoneri are determined to secure three points to maintain pressure on their rivals, while Como arrives with European ambitions of their own.

The Blue and Whites now have confidence after significant investment and showings this season. Under Cesc Fabregas, they have built a competitive squad and currently sit just outside the European places, with a game in hand that could boost their continental hopes.

They have demonstrated attacking potency, particularly away from home, and will be eager to avenge their earlier defeat to Milan. However, they face selection issues of their own, including the suspension of Alvaro Morata and injuries to key players.

Will Pulisic be fit to face Como?

The mystery surrounding Milan’s lineup centers on Christian Pulisic, whose fitness has been a recurring concern this season. Allegri provided a cautious update ahead of the match, admitting that the American forward is still dealing with discomfort.

“Aside from Rabiot, who is suspended, the others feel quite well. Saelemaekers is available, and I hope the same goes for Pulisic, because he still feels discomfort. Let’s see if he’ll be there,” the Italian tactician told reporters.

Pulisic’s availability remains uncertain, despite his recent return off the bench. The winger has struggled with injuries throughout the campaign, including bursitis and a long-standing hamstring issue. Even so, he remains Milan’s leading scorer with 10 goals in all competitions, highlighting his importance to Allegri’s system.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan warms up before the Serie A match.

The bigger picture for Pulisic and Milan

For Pulisic, the match represents another chapter in a season marked by physical setbacks and tactical adaptation. Despite limited starts in recent weeks, he remains a central figure in Milan’s offensive structure, and Allegri’s cautious optimism suggests the club is prioritizing his long-term fitness over short-term risk.

As the San Siro outfit pushes toward the business end of the season, the availability of Pulisic and Leao together could prove decisive in determining whether the Rossoneri can sustain their title chase and secure Champions League qualification.

