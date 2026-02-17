Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Christian Pulisic injury concerns continue as Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri weighs in on USMNT star’s status ahead of vital Como clash in Serie A

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Christian Pulisic (L) and AC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri (R).
© Maurizio Lagana & Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic (L) and AC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri (R).

Christian Pulisic is once again at the center of attention as Milan prepares for a decisive Serie A showdown against Como. With the Rossoneri chasing their season objectives and the pressure intensifying in the title race, questions linger over the availability of key players and how Massimiliano Allegri plans to navigate another tactical challenge.

The midweek fixture arrives at a delicate moment for Milan, who are balancing ambition, squad rotation, and physical management. While Allegri has insisted that calm and focus are essential, uncertainty surrounding one of his most influential attackers has added an extra layer of intrigue ahead of kickoff.

The Rossoneri welcome Como to San Siro in a rescheduled Serie A Matchday 24 match, originally postponed due to a scheduling conflict with the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics. The Rossoneri are determined to secure three points to maintain pressure on their rivals, while Como arrives with European ambitions of their own.

The Blue and Whites now have confidence after significant investment and showings this season. Under Cesc Fabregas, they have built a competitive squad and currently sit just outside the European places, with a game in hand that could boost their continental hopes.

They have demonstrated attacking potency, particularly away from home, and will be eager to avenge their earlier defeat to Milan. However, they face selection issues of their own, including the suspension of Alvaro Morata and injuries to key players.

Advertisement

Will Pulisic be fit to face Como?

The mystery surrounding Milan’s lineup centers on Christian Pulisic, whose fitness has been a recurring concern this season. Allegri provided a cautious update ahead of the match, admitting that the American forward is still dealing with discomfort.

“Aside from Rabiot, who is suspended, the others feel quite well. Saelemaekers is available, and I hope the same goes for Pulisic, because he still feels discomfort. Let’s see if he’ll be there,” the Italian tactician told reporters.

Pulisic’s availability remains uncertain, despite his recent return off the bench. The winger has struggled with injuries throughout the campaign, including bursitis and a long-standing hamstring issue. Even so, he remains Milan’s leading scorer with 10 goals in all competitions, highlighting his importance to Allegri’s system.

Advertisement
AC Milan star Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan warms up before the Serie A match.

The bigger picture for Pulisic and Milan

For Pulisic, the match represents another chapter in a season marked by physical setbacks and tactical adaptation. Despite limited starts in recent weeks, he remains a central figure in Milan’s offensive structure, and Allegri’s cautious optimism suggests the club is prioritizing his long-term fitness over short-term risk.

As the San Siro outfit pushes toward the business end of the season, the availability of Pulisic and Leao together could prove decisive in determining whether the Rossoneri can sustain their title chase and secure Champions League qualification.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic warned as USMNT great Landon Donovan sounds alarm on potential Premier League return with one key worry and lessons from Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne

Christian Pulisic warned as USMNT great Landon Donovan sounds alarm on potential Premier League return with one key worry and lessons from Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne

While excitement builds around Pulisic’s resurgence and the possibility of another chapter in England, former USMNT icon Landon Donovan has raised a subtle yet significant concern that could shape the next phase of his career.

Christian Pulisic’s record price tag reportedly set by AC Milan amid Premier League transfer rumors

Christian Pulisic’s record price tag reportedly set by AC Milan amid Premier League transfer rumors

As rumors of a possible move to the Premier League continue to grow, AC Milan have reportedly set an asking price for Christian Pulisic.

AC Milan risk losing Christian Pulisic as Premier League team reportedly takes firm stance on USMNT star signing

AC Milan risk losing Christian Pulisic as Premier League team reportedly takes firm stance on USMNT star signing

Given Christian Pulisic's impressive start to the season, his future at AC Milan has been in doubt, as he has attracted the attention of several teams. Moreover, a Premier League team is reportedly determined to sign the USMNT star, leaving the Rossoneri without their star player.

Bruno Fernandes’ Manchester United reportedly shift focus to Bundesliga in midfield overhaul for the 2026-27 season

Bruno Fernandes’ Manchester United reportedly shift focus to Bundesliga in midfield overhaul for the 2026-27 season

With Carlos Casemiro's departure at the end of the season already announced, Manchester United have been urgently looking to strengthen their midfield. While several names from the Premier League are being mentioned, Bruno Fernandes' team is reportedly targeting a Bundesliga star.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo