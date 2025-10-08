Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan teammate Rafael Leao reportedly receives harsh criticism by coach Allegri

After struggling under Sergio Conceicao, AC Milan took a bold step by appointing Massimiliano Allegri as head coach. Despite initial skepticism, the Italian giants sit atop Serie A, thanks largely to Christian Pulisic‘s offensive prowess. However, a recent draw against Juventus reportedly sparked Allegri’s frustration with Rafael Leao, highlighting tensions within the squad despite their strong overall performance.

Christian Pulisic has rediscovered his top form since joining AC Milan, quickly emerging as the squad’s leading scorer and one of Serie A’s top marksmen at the start of the 2025-26 season. A shift in tactics by coach Massimiliano Allegri has significantly benefited the 27-year-old. With considerable freedom on the field, the USMNT star thrives as both a prolific scorer and a creative playmaker, elevating Milan’s attacking prowess in the league.

Despite Pulisic finding success within the new system, AC Milan had to settle for a draw against Juventus, with the USMNT star notably missing a key penalty. Meanwhile, Rafael Leao faced the brunt of the aftermath. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Massimiliano Allegri publicly challenged Leao in front of his teammates, admonishing him for lacking the attitude required to secure a spot in the starting lineup.

Rafael Leao has emerged as one of the world’s most promising talents, attracting interest from clubs like FC Barcelona and top Premier League teams. Despite this, Allegri’s arrival has relegated him to the bench; his explosive style lacks the defensive contributions needed for a wingback and the creativity to challenge Pulisic in the forward line. Although Leao has just recovered from an injury, he hasn’t had ample time to adapt to the new tactics.

AC Milan star Rafael Leao in race against time to make starting lineup

Just over a year ago, Rafael Leao emerged as one of European soccer’s most exciting wingers. Despite new managerial additions like Paulo Fonseca and Sergio Conceicao, he solidified his place as the team’s undisputed left winger, wowing fans with his speed and dribbling prowess. His stellar performances even boosted his valuation to $77.4 million on Transfermarkt. However, a shift to a two-striker system now places him in a challenging spot.

see also Christian Pulisic and Milan take Serie A global in Australia: Venue for Como clash, reason for relocation, and everything fans should know

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, Rafael Leao faces a critical juncture in securing his spot on Portugal’s roster. Head coach Allegri is placing his trust in Santiago Gimenez as the lead striker and Christian Pulisic in a creative forward role. If Leao aspires to join the starting lineup, he’ll need to significantly enhance his scoring or playmaking abilities to meet Allegri’s high standards and secure his place in this prestigious tournament.