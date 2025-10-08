Trending topics:
Ousmane Dembele–Lamine Yamal dream duo? PSG prepares record-breaking bid to unite Ballon d’Or winner and runner-up in Neymar-like move

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Lamine Yamal (left) and Ousmane Dembele (right)
© Getty ImagesLamine Yamal (left) and Ousmane Dembele (right)

 After years of frustration and unfulfilled potential, Ousmane Dembele finally reached soccer’s summit this year. The Paris Saint-Germain forward lifted the Ballon d’Or ahead of Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal, confirming what many in France had long believed — that he had matured into one of the world’s most complete attackers. His dominance in the French capital not only delivered trophies but also positioned him as the heartbeat of a team that conquered everything in its path.

The Frenchman’s season was the stuff of dreams: 35 goals, 16 assists, and a clean sweep of silverware — Ligue 1, the French Cup, the Super Cup, and, most importantly, PSG’s first-ever UEFA Champions League title. His dazzling form led him to the podium in Paris, where he edged out teenage sensation Yamal, the Barcelona prodigy who finished runner-up in the Ballon d’Or race. But what began as rivalry on the world stage might soon turn into an unexpected partnership — in the same colors.

According to Defensa Central, PSG is planning an audacious move to sign Lamine Yamal, the 18-year-old star many consider the future of world soccer. The report suggests that the club’s president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi,and sporting director Luis Campos are determined to recreate the magic of 2017, when the club stunned the world by signing Neymar from Barcelona, with an even bigger and more symbolic coup.

The proposal is said to involve a world-record transfer fee, one that would surpass even Neymar’s infamous move from Barcelona to Paris eight years ago. Sources indicate PSG’s ownership group, backed by Qatari investment, is ready to spend heavily to reunite the 2025 Ballon d’Or winner with the player he beat to the trophy, creating what could be the most devastating attacking duo in modern soccer.

The deal would mirror the club’s vision of dominance: pairing the reigning Ballon d’Or holder with the most exciting teenager on the planet.

Repeat of the Neymar earthquake?

If PSG completes the move for Yamal, it would mark the second time the club has shattered the world transfer record to sign a Barcelona star. In 2017, the French giants triggered Neymar’s release clause in a move worth $240 million, forever altering the soccer economy. Now, eight years later, they appear ready to go even further — surpassing that fee in a statement of ambition.

The Blaugrana, however, are in a far stronger position than they were in 2017. Yamal’s contract, extended until 2031, includes a $1.07 billion release clause, designed to fend off interest from Europe’s elite. Yet reports suggest that the Parisians’ hierarchy is confident they can persuade both the player and the club through a combination of financial muscle and sporting vision.

Defensa Central described Barca’s stance as “very difficult,” acknowledging that while the Catalan side doesn’t want to sell, the magnitude of PSG’s proposal could test their resolve.

