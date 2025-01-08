Christian Pulisic, hailed as one of the brightest stars in American soccer, has established himself as a top-tier talent across both domestic and international soccer. With his versatility, speed, and exceptional technique, Pulisic has achieved significant milestones at a young age. As of January 2025, the 26-year-old boasts an impressive collection of 11 major trophies, including club successes with Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, and AC Milan, as well as international glory with the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT).

Pulisic’s professional journey began in Germany’s Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund, where he made his senior debut at just 17 years old. His rise from Dortmund’s youth ranks to become a key first-team player showcased his immense talent and set the stage for future success.

His first taste of silverware came in the 2016/17 season when Dortmund triumphed in the DFB-Pokal (German Cup) with a 2-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Trophies at Borussia Dortmund:

DFB-Pokal (2016/17)

Chelsea: Premier League glory and European triumphs

Pulisic’s move to Chelsea in 2019 elevated his career, placing him in one of Europe’s most competitive leagues. At Stamford Bridge, Pulisic not only became a key attacking player but also made history as the first American to feature in and win a UEFA Champions League final in 2021.

The young American was instrumental in Chelsea’s European dominance during his tenure, contributing to their victories in the FIFA Club World Cup (2022) and the UEFA Super Cup (2021).

Major trophies with Chelsea:

UEFA Champions League (2020/21)

UEFA Super Cup (2021)

FIFA Club World Cup (2021)

While at Chelsea, Pulisic also endured heartbreak in several domestic finals, including two FA Cup losses and a dramatic defeat in the EFL Cup final against Liverpool.

AC Milan: New chapter with the Italian Super Cup

In the summer of 2023, Pulisic joined AC Milan, seeking more playing time and a fresh start in Italy’s Serie A. His move quickly paid off, as he became the Rossoneri’s second-leading scorer in his debut season.

Pulisic’s efforts culminated in Milan’s victory in the 2024-25 Italian Super Cup, defeating their fierce rivals, Inter 3-2. This marked the American’s first trophy with the Italian club and added another prestigious title to his resume.

Trophies at AC Milan:

Italian Super Cup (2024/25)

USMNT Achievements: Continental glory

Pulisic’s international career with the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) has been equally decorated. He was pivotal in the team’s resurgence following their failure to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Pulisic has led the USMNT to three CONCACAF Nations League titles (2019/20, 2022/23, 2023/24), scoring crucial goals in finals against rivals Mexico and Canada. These victories have cemented his legacy as one of the most influential players in American soccer history.

Trophies with USMNT:

CONCACAF Nations League (2019/20, 2022/23, 2023/24)

Christian Pulisic’s Trophy Cabinet (as of 2025):