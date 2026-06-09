Why Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is not playing in the 2026 World Cup

With the 2026 World Cup just around the corner, several of soccer’s biggest stars are preparing for what could be defining moments in their careers. Yet one of the game’s most exciting attacking talents, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, will not be among those taking center stage when the tournament begins in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The absence comes as a surprise to many casual fans, given the extraordinary campaign Kvaratskhelia has just completed. After establishing himself among Europe’s elite, the Paris Saint-Germain winger appeared destined to shine on soccer’s biggest stage. Instead, he will be forced to watch from afar as the world’s leading national team competes for the most prestigious trophy in the sport.

In fact, the 2025-26 campaign may go down as the finest season of Kvaratskhelia’s career so far. The Georgian forward enjoyed remarkable success with the Parisians and further strengthened his reputation as one of the most dangerous wingers at the moment.

After completing a high-profile move from Napoli to PSG in January 2025, Kvaratskhelia quickly became one of the key figures in Luis Enrique’s squad. He helped PSG win Ligue 1, captured the UEFA Champions League title, and was named the Champions League Player of the Season. He registered 10 goals and six assists in 16 Champions League appearances while also contributing eight goals and four assists in Ligue 1.

The winger also achieved a unique milestone by becoming the first player in Champions League history to record either a goal or an assist in seven consecutive knockout-stage matches. His influence was particularly evident during PSG’s run to European glory, where he consistently delivered in the biggest moments.

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Why isn’t Kvaratskhelia playing at the World Cup?

Despite all of his club success, Kvaratskhelia’s World Cup dream has been halted by circumstances beyond his control. The reason for his absence is that Georgia failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

While many of soccer’s traditional powers successfully secured places at the expanded 48-team tournament, Georgia could not navigate a difficult qualifying campaign. The nation that captured the imagination of fans during Euro 2024 was unable to repeat that success on the road to North America.

Kvaratskhelia did his part during qualification, scoring six important goals in 12 games and attempting to inspire his country. However, Georgia struggled for consistency throughout the campaign and ultimately fell short of securing either automatic qualification or a playoff route.

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2026 FIFA World Cup qualification – UEFA Group E

The disappointment is particularly painful considering how much excitement Willy Sagnol’s side generated during its historic appearance at Euro 2024. That tournament marked the nation’s first major international competition, and Kvaratskhelia was the driving force behind a memorable run to the knockout rounds.

Georgia’s qualification campaign falls short

The qualifying group proved challenging for the Georgian national team. Despite flashes of promise, results simply did not go their way often enough. Georgia finished behind Spain and Turkey in its qualifying section, leaving the national team without a ticket to the World Cup. Several disappointing defeats proved costly, including a heavy loss away from home that effectively ended hopes of qualification.

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Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Georgia gestures during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers

Many observers felt Kvaratskhelia carried an enormous burden throughout the campaign. While Georgia possesses several talented players, few can match the PSG star’s ability to decide matches on his own. His dazzling dribbling, creativity, and eye for goal frequently kept Georgia competitive, but one player alone could not overcome the depth possessed by some of Europe’s stronger national teams.