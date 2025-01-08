Didier Deschamps, the long-serving manager of the French national team, has officially confirmed that he will step down following the 2026 World Cup. This marks the end of a remarkable era for French soccer, as Deschamps has played a pivotal role in transforming Les Bleus into one of the most dominant teams in the world. His departure raises the question: Who will lead the next generation of French stars, including Kylian Mbappe?

Deschamps took charge of the French national team in 2012 during a turbulent period in French soccer. Over the past 14 years, he has become the nation’s longest-serving coach, overseeing 165 matches and achieving extraordinary success. Under his guidance, France has reached three major tournament finals, securing a historic 2018 World Cup victory and the 2021 Nations League title.

“I’ve been here since 2012 and will remain until 2026 and the next World Cup,” Deschamps told TF1. “But it will end there because it has to. In my mind, it’s clear. 2026, it’s fine. You never want something good to end, but you have to know when to stop.”

The 56-year-old’s career as both a player and coach has been nothing short of legendary. As captain, he lifted France’s first World Cup trophy in 1998 on home soil. As a coach, he joined an elite group of just three individuals who have won the tournament as both a player and manager. “The most important thing is for France to remain on top, as it has for many years,” he added, reflecting on his tenure.

Zidane waiting in wings

Amid the buzz surrounding Deschamps’ upcoming departure, one name stands out as his likely successor: Zinedine Zidane, as per L’Equipe. A fellow 1998 World Cup winner alongside Deschamps, Zidane has long been considered the heir apparent to the French national team.

Zidane, 52, has been without a managerial position since leaving Real Madrid in 2021, where he enjoyed tremendous success. During his time with the Spanish giants, Zidane secured three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles from 2016 to 2018 and established himself as one of the greatest managers of his generation.

The French Football Federation (FFF) reportedly views Zidane as the perfect candidate to take over. He himself has often expressed his desire to coach Les Bleus. “Nobody is irreplaceable,” Deschamps admitted when asked about his potential successor.

Thierry Henry: Dark horse

While Zidane is widely seen as the favorite, another iconic French legend has emerged as a possible contender: Thierry Henry. The former Arsenal striker has transitioned into coaching, with experience as an assistant coach for Belgium and most recently as the manager of France’s Under-21 team.

Henry’s relatively limited managerial experience compared to Zidane is offset by his fresh perspective and potential to bring a modern approach to the national team. However, whether the FFF would gamble on a less-experienced coach for such a high-profile role remains uncertain.