In a thrilling showdown, AC Milan staged an epic comeback against Inter Milan to clinch the Italian Super Cup title. With a standout performance, including a crucial goal and an assist, USMNT star Christian Pulisic celebrated his first trophy with the Rossoneri.

Inter struck first late in the first half when Lautaro Martinez opened the scoring, followed by Mehdi Taremi doubling the lead just two minutes into the second half. However, Milan rallied back as coach Sergio Conceicao made decisive tactical changes to turn the game around.

A stunning free kick from Theo Hernandez pulled Milan back into contention in the 52nd minute. Later, when the team appeared to struggle to create opportunities, Hernandez delivered a precise cross into the box, where Pulisic controlled the ball and unleashed a clinical left-footed strike to level the score at 2-2.

As the match seemed destined for a penalty shootout, Pulisic stepped up again during stoppage time. He threaded a perfect through ball into the box for Rafael Leao, who set up Tammy Abraham to score into an open net, sealing a dramatic 3-2 victory in the 93rd minute.

The triumph was monumental for AC Milan, breaking Inter’s streak of three consecutive Italian Super Cup titles and handing their rivals their first defeat against an Italian side since September.

Pulisic, Milan’s star in the Italian Super Cup

Doubts surrounded both AC Milan and Christian Pulisic heading into the Italian Super Cup. The team had recently parted ways with Paulo Fonseca, leaving new coach Sergio Conceicao with just days to prepare. Yet, the Portuguese manager defied expectations, securing his first trophy with the club in just a week.

Pulisic also faced questions about his fitness after suffering an ankle injury in late December. However, he returned in top form and played a pivotal role in Milan’s journey to the title, both in the semifinal and the final.

In the semifinal against Juventus, Pulisic kept Milan’s hopes alive by converting a high-pressure penalty in the 71st minute to equalize. In the final against Inter, he repeated his heroics, scoring the crucial equalizer and delivering a great ball that ended in the game-winning goal.