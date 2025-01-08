Manchester United‘s struggles extend far beyond their 13th-place position in the Premier League, a full 23 points behind the leader. The club is grappling with a significant financial crisis, forcing them to consider the sale of key players to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations and meet the demands of newly appointed manager Ruben Amorim.

As the January transfer window opens, FFP rules are playing a crucial role in the decisions of major European clubs, and Manchester United is no exception. The Red Devils are operating under tight budgetary constraints, necessitating player sales to generate funds for potential new signings and turn around their current fortunes.

The Premier League’s strict FFP regulations prohibit clubs from exceeding a £105 million loss over three seasons. Under Erik ten Hag, Manchester United spent approximately £300 million in the past 18 months, highlighting the club’s substantial investment in players. Their rivals, Manchester City, are currently facing a major FFP trial that could even lead to relegation, demonstrating the severity of these regulations.

Faced with these financial restrictions, Manchester United is reportedly considering the sale of several highly-valued young players deemed expendable under Amorim’s tactical plans. This list notably includes Argentine international Alejandro Garnacho, alongside other significant players like Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo. This means Garnacho could be on the move during this winter transfer window, which runs until the end of January.

Garnacho’s uncertain future: A reporter’s insight

United In Focus journalist Graeme Bailey offered a blunt assessment of Garnacho’s situation: “Garnacho isn’t happy. Both Amorim and the player are worried about whether he’ll fit into the system. There’s no doubt about his talent, but it’s not guaranteed that he’s in the long-term plans.”

Until Amorim’s arrival, Garnacho was a key figure for Manchester United. However, Amorim’s 3-4-3 system and the player’s strong personality have reportedly created friction, leading to Garnacho being deemed expendable. An incident during the Europa League match against Viktoria Plzen, where Garnacho appeared to ignore Amorim’s instructions, further fueled speculation about his future. He was subsequently left out of the squad for the Manchester derby against City.

Furthermore, Garnacho’s style as a fast, attacking winger is less suited to Amorim’s system, which prefers players who operate in central areas and link up with the midfield and striker. Players like Anthony, Amad Diallo, and Joshua Zirkzee are better suited to this approach.

Since Amorim’s appointment, Garnacho has played in 10 out of 11 matches (missing only the derby against City), but only completed 90 minutes once, against Bodø/Glimt. He managed just one assist during this period.

Garnacho’s uncertain future has attracted significant interest from several top European and Middle Eastern clubs, reflecting his considerable potential. Among those reportedly interested are Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Juventus, Atlético Madrid, and Al-Hilal. The young Argentine’s future is far from certain, but this situation highlights the complex interplay between footballing ambitions and the stringent realities of financial fair play.