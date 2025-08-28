Trending topics:
Christian Pulisic to be joined by Premier League star as AC Milan reportedly agree €42 million transfer

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan.
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan.

With the European transfer window set to close in just a few days, AC Milan are still working to finalize the signing of a top-tier striker. Their reported target currently plays in the Premier League and would be a key addition alongside Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao in the attack.

A surprising 2–1 loss to Cremonese in their Serie A opener highlighted several of the team’s weaknesses — especially in the final third. All summer, speculation had surrounded Milan’s search for a new forward to provide competition for Santiago Gimenez, who remains the squad’s only reliable center-forward option.

Christopher Nkunku now appears to be the solution to those issues. According to the BBC, the French striker has agreed to join AC Milan in a €42 million ($48 million) deal with Chelsea.

“Nkunku, 27, is expected to accept a pay cut in order to join the Italian side on a five-year contract and has been given permission to travel for a medical,” the British outlet reported. “The Blues have also included a sell-on clause as part of the deal, which will end Nkunku’s two-year stay at Stamford Bridge.”

French forward Christopher Nkunku.

French forward Christopher Nkunku.

Chelsea paid more than $70 million for Christopher in 2023 after he shined with RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. However, a major injury early in his stint with the club prevented him from settling in, and things never quite fell into place. Over two seasons with Chelsea, Nkunku recorded 62 appearances and 18 goals.

Christian Pulisic could get major boost at AC Milan with reported France national team signing

Christian Pulisic could get major boost at AC Milan with reported France national team signing

A much-needed addition for Milan

All summer long, rumors swirled around AC Milan’s potential signing of a forward. Their roster currently lists Santiago Gimenez as the only natural center-forward, a major concern given the demands of the 2025–26 season.

Head coach Massimiliano Allegri has tried two different approaches to handle the issue so far. In Milan’s first official match of the season — against Bari in the Coppa Italia — the attack featured Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic, meaning the team played without a true striker. Then, following Leao’s injury, Gimenez entered the lineup for the Serie A opener against Cremonese, playing alongside Pulisic in the 2–1 defeat.

The arrival of Christopher Nkunku could be a key move to improve the team’s attacking depth. He would not only offer another tactical option for the coach but also serve as direct competition for Santiago Gimenez in the battle for the striker role.

When do Milan play next?

Following the loss to Cremonese on Matchday 1 of Serie A, Milan now face the task of earning a positive result to climb the standings. They’ll take on Lecce this Friday afternoon at Via del Mare Stadium.

