Report: Barcelona at risk of losing young star to Champions League rival in €100 million deal

Despite beginning the 2025–26 season with two La Liga victories, Barcelona still haven’t finalized their roster for the campaign. With the European transfer window closing on September 1, a young Spanish player is reportedly drawing serious interest from a Champions League contender.

Thursday’s Champions League draw placed Barcelona in a league phase group with Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Eintracht Frankfurt, Club Brugge, Copenhagen, Slavia Prague, Olympiacos, and Newcastle. The latter may end up doing business with the Catalan club before they ever face each other on the pitch.

According to El Chiringuito de Jugones, Newcastle are interested in signing Fermin Lopez. The Spanish midfielder played a key role for Barcelona last season under Hansi Flick but hasn’t fully locked down a spot in the starting lineup, mainly due to the elite competition in midfield from the likes of Pedri, Gavi, and Dani Olmo.

Within that context, Lopez has been the subject of transfer speculation this summer, with a move to the Premier League seen as the most likely outcome. In addition to the Magpies, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked to the midfielder.

Barcelona star Fermin Lopez.

How much is Fermin Lopez worth?

When Chelsea’s reported interest in Fermin Lopez first surfaced, Sport claimed the Blues had submitted an offer of €50 million to Barcelona. That valuation aligns with his current market price according to the soccer analytics site Transfermarkt.

However, Newcastle now appear prepared to outbid their Premier League rivals. According to El Chiringuito de Jugones, as cited by Sport, the Magpies are willing to pay up to €100 million (approximately $116 million) to secure Fermin’s signature. On top of that, they’re reportedly offering a significant pay raise—up to four times his current salary in Spain.

Fermin Lopez by the numbers

At just 22 years old, Fermin Lopez has already shown flashes of top-tier talent, becoming a valuable contributor in a Barcelona squad filled with stars while also drawing attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Since making his debut for Barcelona during the 2023–24 season, Lopez has played in 89 matches across La Liga, the Champions League, Copa del Rey, and Spanish Super Cup. He has scored 19 goals and delivered 12 assists during that span, helping Barcelona secure three trophies.

