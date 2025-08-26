Christian Pulisic could get major boost at AC Milan with reported France national team signing

Christian Pulisic has kicked off another season with AC Milan, this time under new head coach Massimiliano Allegri after last year’s underwhelming campaign. With only a few days left before the summer transfer window closes, the USMNT star could be set for a major boost, as reports link the Rossoneri with the signing of a star from France national team.

The 2025-26 Serie A season is underway, and Milan entered with high expectations following the blockbuster free-agent arrival of Luka Modric. But the Croatian’s debut wasn’t enough to avoid a shock 2-1 defeat to newly promoted Cremonese on Matchday 1. Now, the club is targeting a French midfielder to partner Modric and stabilize the squad.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan have approached Olympique Marseille over a deal for Adrien Rabiot. Allegri previously coached the midfielder at Juventus and believes he could be the missing piece to strengthen the midfield after Tijani Reijnders’ departure to Manchester City.

Rabiot has been at the center of controversy after reports of a locker room altercation with teammate Jonathan Rowe following Marseille’s 1-0 loss to Stade Rennes in the Ligue 1 opener. The incident led coach Roberto De Zerbi to sideline both players, effectively ending their future with the club.

Adrien Rabiot playing for France.

De Zerbi addressed the matter in a press conference: “I’m not going to prostitute myself for a player who helps us win matches. I won’t lose my dignity just to avoid losing the championship. I will always support the club… In a soccer club, like anywhere else, there has to be a hierarchy. The club comes first. Before the players, there’s the coach and the club.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also AC Milan make final decision on Victor Boniface and striker signings to support Christian Pulisic

As a result, both Rabiot and Rowe have been placed on the transfer list. Milan have already opened talks for Rabiot, and while no deal is finalized, his imminent departure from Marseille makes a move to San Siro increasingly realistic.

Rabiot and Rowe could meet again in Italy

Milan’s opening loss highlighted the squad’s shortcomings, like defensive lapses, a lack of midfield creativity, and inefficiency in attack. Adding Rabiot would address the midfield issue, but it could also set up an unexpected reunion.

Rowe, who joined Marseille in July, has already completed a €17 million move to Bologna after just two months in France. That means if Rabiot signs with Milan, the pair could face each other in Serie A when Milan travel to Bologna on September 14, less than a month after their fiery clash in France, which De Zerbi described as “extreme violence.”

Advertisement