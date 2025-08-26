Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
AC Milan
Comments

Christian Pulisic could get major boost at AC Milan with reported France national team signing

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Christian Pulisic looks on during the Coppa Italia match between AC Milan and SSC Bari at Stadio San Siro on August 17, 2025.
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic looks on during the Coppa Italia match between AC Milan and SSC Bari at Stadio San Siro on August 17, 2025.

Christian Pulisic has kicked off another season with AC Milan, this time under new head coach Massimiliano Allegri after last year’s underwhelming campaign. With only a few days left before the summer transfer window closes, the USMNT star could be set for a major boost, as reports link the Rossoneri with the signing of a star from France national team.

The 2025-26 Serie A season is underway, and Milan entered with high expectations following the blockbuster free-agent arrival of Luka Modric. But the Croatian’s debut wasn’t enough to avoid a shock 2-1 defeat to newly promoted Cremonese on Matchday 1. Now, the club is targeting a French midfielder to partner Modric and stabilize the squad.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan have approached Olympique Marseille over a deal for Adrien Rabiot. Allegri previously coached the midfielder at Juventus and believes he could be the missing piece to strengthen the midfield after Tijani Reijnders’ departure to Manchester City.

Rabiot has been at the center of controversy after reports of a locker room altercation with teammate Jonathan Rowe following Marseille’s 1-0 loss to Stade Rennes in the Ligue 1 opener. The incident led coach Roberto De Zerbi to sideline both players, effectively ending their future with the club.

Rabiot Newcastle

Adrien Rabiot playing for France.

De Zerbi addressed the matter in a press conference: “I’m not going to prostitute myself for a player who helps us win matches. I won’t lose my dignity just to avoid losing the championship. I will always support the club… In a soccer club, like anywhere else, there has to be a hierarchy. The club comes first. Before the players, there’s the coach and the club.”

Advertisement
AC Milan make final decision on Victor Boniface and striker signings to support Christian Pulisic

see also

AC Milan make final decision on Victor Boniface and striker signings to support Christian Pulisic

As a result, both Rabiot and Rowe have been placed on the transfer list. Milan have already opened talks for Rabiot, and while no deal is finalized, his imminent departure from Marseille makes a move to San Siro increasingly realistic.

Rabiot and Rowe could meet again in Italy

Milan’s opening loss highlighted the squad’s shortcomings, like defensive lapses, a lack of midfield creativity, and inefficiency in attack. Adding Rabiot would address the midfield issue, but it could also set up an unexpected reunion.

Rowe, who joined Marseille in July, has already completed a €17 million move to Bologna after just two months in France. That means if Rabiot signs with Milan, the pair could face each other in Serie A when Milan travel to Bologna on September 14, less than a month after their fiery clash in France, which De Zerbi described as “extreme violence.”

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Marseille scandal: Violent locker room clash leaves club in turmoil

Marseille scandal: Violent locker room clash leaves club in turmoil

Club president Pablo Longoria called the altercation “an act of extreme violence and seriousness,” while sporting director Mehdi Benatia said he had “never seen anything like it.”

Mbappe's France teammate under fire in coach feud: 'I'm not going to prostitute myself for a player'

Mbappe's France teammate under fire in coach feud: 'I'm not going to prostitute myself for a player'

A teammate of Kylian Mbappe on the France national team is at the center of a controversy at his club, including a harsh statement from the coach.

Cristiano Ronaldo set to face new European star? Benzema’s Al Ittihad reportedly eyeing World Cup finalist

Cristiano Ronaldo set to face new European star? Benzema’s Al Ittihad reportedly eyeing World Cup finalist

Karim Benzema’s Al Ittihad are reportedly interested in a European star who played in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, as they look to compete with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr.

The historic record Cristiano Ronaldo could break if he plays the 2026 World Cup in the United States

The historic record Cristiano Ronaldo could break if he plays the 2026 World Cup in the United States

Cristiano Ronaldo has already played in five World Cups, joining legends like Lothar Matthäus and Lionel Messi, and could extend that record at USA 2026.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo