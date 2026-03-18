Christian Pulisic’s 2026 woes deepen as he unleashes wrath of Milan teammate Rafael Leao: ‘He never passes it and nobody says anything’

Christian Pulisic continues a difficult 2026 at Milan, and tensions have boiled over with teammate Rafael Leao, sparking questions about the chemistry in the Rossoneri attack. The two forwards, both expected to drive Milan’s scoring output, have struggled to connect in Serie A, leaving the club with a combined tally of just two goals in 595 minutes when playing alongside each other. Their relationship came under scrutiny after Milan’s recent defeat to Lazio, where unseen tensions surfaced on the pitch and in the dressing room.

While the full story only emerged later, it was clear immediately after the Olimpico loss that something had gone wrong between the two forwards. Pulisic’s continued poor form in 2026 had already frustrated teammates, culminating in a moment that would later be revealed in dramatic detail on DAZN’s Bordo Cam program.

During the Rossoneri’s 1-0 defeat, footage captured by DAZN shows Pulisic missing two opportunities to pass Leao through on goal. After the second chance went unplayed, the Portuguese winger’s frustration boiled over. “Bloody hell, mate. Get it in, bro,” the Portuguese striker shouted, visibly furious. The outburst extended to the bench, where coach Massimiliano Allegri could be heard shouting: “Get it in! With that one, he’d have scored, oh, it’s already two! But already two!”

The episode escalated when Leao was substituted. He left the pitch slowly, prompting goalkeeper Mike Maignan to run halfway down the field in an attempt to hurry him along. Leao refused Allegri’s attempt at a consoling hug, instead venting his anger toward Pulisic. “He has to pass the ball, coach!” Leao said, shaking his head in frustration. On the bench, he kicked and threw his shin guards, muttering to himself: “He never passes it, and nobody says anything. It’s always like this.”

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Allegri steps in to calm the storm

Despite the dramatic scene, Allegri later clarified the situation. “Leao was a little nervous because there were some situations where he could have had a better serve, so he was a little angry, but these things can happen during a match,” the Rossoneri manager explained. Allegri emphasized that the outburst was not directed at him but at the missed opportunities on the field, highlighting the high standards expected from his attacking duo.

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The post-match tension reportedly continued into the dressing room, with the Portuguese still visibly upset at Pulisic’s lack of support. However, the Milan staff quickly took steps to restore unity. Video analysis sessions at Milanello allowed both players to reflect calmly on the incidents. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Leao apologized to Pulisic and the team, and the two symbolically shook hands on the pitch, marking a truce and a fresh start.

Struggling partnership

The challenges between Leao and Pulisic are not only interpersonal but also tactical. They have only started seven Serie A games together this season, partly due to injuries and individual form issues. Leao is currently in his longest goal drought since joining Milan in 2023, still without a goal in 2026, while the American has struggled to break his own scoring slump. Their combined lack of productivity highlights the need for better synergy if the club is to maintain its Champions League aspirations next season.

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Rafael Leao of AC Milan celebrates with teammate Christian Pulisic.

Despite these difficulties, Allegri remains focused on the bigger picture. Both players respect each other and have shown maturity in addressing the situation. “The only focus must no longer be on the defeat against Lazio, but on the goals that the team need to score against Torino to secure the three points,” the manager noted, signaling that on-field success is the priority.