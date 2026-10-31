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Christian Pulisic reveals key reason he felt he had to commit his future to Milan until 2031 after vital goal in Derby della Madonnina win over Inter

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates scoring against Inter
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates scoring against Inter

The ink had barely dried on his new, long-term pact with Milan before Christian Pulisic etched his name into the glorious annals of the Derby della Madonnina once more. The American talisman ignited the battlefield, striking the opening blow in a triumphant 3-1 conquest over fierce city rivals Inter. While his devotion to the Rossoneri was already an open secret, his poignant post-match reflections laid bare the depths of his soul, revealing just how profoundly this transformative Italian odyssey has captured his heart.

Pulisic signed a contract extension until June 2031 on Friday, before scoring against Inter the following day, helping Milan end its city rivals’ unbeaten start to the Serie A season. The timing gave the American another opportunity to explain why he was so determined to continue his journey at San Siro.

Pulisic needed less than four minutes to make his mark in the derby. Diego Moreira delivered an excellent cross from the right, allowing the American forward to guide a header into the far corner and give Milan an early advantage. The Rossoneri doubled their lead six minutes later through Adrien Rabiot, who finished a cleverly rehearsed corner routine involving Moreira.

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Inter responded through Alessandro Bastoni’s header in the 22nd minute, but the hosts restored their two-goal cushion just before half-time. Moreira was once again involved, this time taking responsibility for a free kick and curling a superb effort into the net. His goal made it 3-1, giving Milan a comfortable advantage that the team managed to protect throughout the second half.

The result handed the Nerazzurri their first Serie A defeat of the season and extended Milan’s impressive run in the fixture. It was also the club’s fourth consecutive derby victory, giving Pulisic another memorable occasion against his biggest local rival.

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Pulisic explains why Milan means so much to him

Speaking to CBS Sports Golazo after the match, Pulisic was asked about signing his new contract and immediately scoring in front of the Milan supporters. Although he admitted that the contract was not occupying his thoughts during the game, he made it clear that the occasion carried considerable emotional significance. “I guess I wasn’t thinking too much about the contract, but it does feel really good,” Pulisic explained.

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He then revealed the main reason behind his decision to extend his stay, acknowledging the impact Milan has had on his career after his difficult period at Chelsea. “What this club has given me from top to bottom, honestly the trust and just the confidence they’ve given me, to repay these fans on a day like today, but I want to give them so much more because they really, they really restarted my career and helped me in so many ways so I, I owe it to them.”

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Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates scoring

Pulisic believes Milan helped him rebuild his career by giving him the trust and confidence he needed, making his decision to commit until 2031 deeply personal. His comments also showed that he views the extension as an opportunity to repay the club and its supporters over the coming seasons.

The derby record that makes Pulisic even more valuable to Milan

Pulisic joined Milan from Chelsea in the summer of 2023, looking for a fresh start after struggling to establish consistent playing time in England. His move to Italy has proved successful, with the American becoming one of the club’s most important attacking players.

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He has developed into a reliable source of goals and assists, demonstrating his versatility across several attacking positions. The contract extension reflects the Rossoneri’s confidence in his continued contribution and their desire to keep him during the prime years of his career.

The derby goal provided another reminder of his importance. Pulisic has now scored four times against Inter, making the Nerazzurri one of his favorite opponents since arriving in Italy. For the American forward, the new contract represents more than another professional milestone. It is an opportunity to continue repaying the club that he credits with giving his career a fresh start.

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