Vinicius Junior is back in contention for Real Madrid after serving his suspension, but he will not be in the starting lineup for Saturday’s LaLiga match against Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Brazilian winger is available again in the league, yet Jose Mourinho chose Yan Diomande to start in the position Vinicius usually occupies on the left. The decision stands out because it is the first game Vinicius could have played since the ban began.

The suspension, which covered four matches after the game against Villarreal, ended just as Vinicius came back from a strong international break, where he scored five goals for Brazil, including a brace against Japan and a hat-trick against Singapore.

Even so, Mourinho made it clear at his pre-match press conference that nobody has a guaranteed place. “He is an incredible player, we want him, we need him, but there are no players with privileges or who have to play by decree,” the coach said.

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Part of the explanation lies in Diomande’s recent form. Starting with the Villarreal match, the Ivorian has played five straight league games, all of them as a left winger, including the four that Vinicius missed. He scored three goals and provided one assist as Real Madrid won all five.

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The calendar is the other factor. Real Madrid face three matches in eight days, followed by trips to Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga and then Arsenal in the Champions League. In that context, Vinicius’s absence from the starting lineup looks less like a punishment and more like a way of managing minutes, and his role off the bench could be an important one.

see also Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi set the standard as Vinicius reveals why matching GOATs’ consistency is so difficult amid Real Madrid struggles

Real Madrid’s confirmed lineup against Celta Vigo

Mourinho has made some decisions of his own for this game, leaving several starters on the bench: Federico Valverde, who returned from international duty with Uruguay on Thursday and had time for only one training session, starts on the bench, along with Aurelien Tchouameni, Marc Cucurella and Antonio Rudiger.

Real Madrid XI: Courtois (C); Trent, Huijsen, Konate, Carreras; Camavinga, Bernardo; Guler, Bellingham, Diomande; Mbappe.

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On the bench, Vinicius is joined by Andriy Lunin, Eder Militao, Federico Valverde, Endrick, Aurelien Tchouameni, Marc Cucurella, Carlos Espi, Brahim Diaz, Antonio Rudiger, Denzel Dumfries and Thiago Pitarch.