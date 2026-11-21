Here are all of the details of where you can watch Juventus vs Venezia FC on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Juventus vs Venezia FC WHAT Serie A WHEN 6:30am ET / 3:30am PT • Sunday, November 22, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Peacock Premium, Paramount+, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Juventus host Venezia FC on Sunday, November 22 in Serie A action. Juventus come into the match unbeaten in their last three league games, drawing 2-2 with Fiorentina on November 8 after back-to-back wins over AZ and Napoli. The 2-0 result against Napoli on November 1 stood out as their most complete performance of the stretch. With that form behind them, Juventus will look to return to winning ways in front of their own fans.

Venezia FC arrive off a 2-1 win over Udinese on November 6, a result that snapped a rough patch. Before that they lost 0-1 to Como on November 1 and fell 0-2 to Inter on October 28, so the victory over Udinese came at a needed moment. The mixed recent form leaves Venezia FC looking to build consistency as they travel to face a stronger opponent. This match gives them a chance to show the Udinese win was not an isolated result.

Juventus vs Venezia FC: last 10 meetings

In their last 10 meetings, Juventus have won 7 and Venezia FC have not won any, with 3 draws.

Match Score Date Competition Venezia FC vs. Juventus 2-3 May 25, 2025 Serie A Juventus vs. Venezia FC 2-2 December 14, 2024 Serie A Juventus vs. Venezia FC 2-1 May 1, 2022 Serie A Venezia FC vs. Juventus 1-1 December 11, 2021 Serie A Venezia FC vs. Juventus 1-2 January 13, 2002 Serie A Juventus vs. Venezia FC 4-0 August 26, 2001 Serie A Venezia FC vs. Juventus 0-4 February 20, 2000 Serie A Juventus vs. Venezia FC 1-0 October 3, 1999 Serie A Juventus vs. Venezia FC 3-2 May 23, 1999 Serie A Venezia FC vs. Juventus 1-1 January 17, 1999 Serie A

2026-27 Serie A standings before Matchday 12

# Team P GD Pts 1 Lazio 12 +19 32 2 Roma 12 +25 30 3 Inter Milan 11 +15 28 4 Como 1907 12 +10 26 5 AC Milan 11 +10 24 6 Frosinone 11 +9 20 7 Napoli 12 +5 18 8 Juventus 11 +3 18 9 Bologna 11 +2 17 10 Cagliari 12 -7 16 11 Atalanta 11 -3 14 12 Torino 12 -3 14 13 Genoa 11 -5 13 14 Lecce 12 -13 10 15 Fiorentina 11 -8 9 16 Parma 12 -12 8 17 Sassuolo 11 -13 8 18 Monza 11 -8 7 19 Venezia FC 11 -13 6 20 Udinese 11 -13 5

Advertisement

Advertisement

All upcoming 2026-27 Serie A games

Game Day Time (ET) Lazio vs. Lecce Saturday, November 21, 2026 9:00 AM Como 1907 vs. Cagliari Saturday, November 21, 2026 9:00 AM Parma vs. Roma Saturday, November 21, 2026 12:00 PM Napoli vs. Torino Saturday, November 21, 2026 2:45 PM Juventus vs. Venezia FC Sunday, November 22, 2026 6:30 AM Sassuolo vs. Genoa Sunday, November 22, 2026 9:00 AM Bologna vs. Udinese Sunday, November 22, 2026 9:00 AM AC Milan vs. Frosinone Sunday, November 22, 2026 12:00 PM Atalanta vs. Inter Milan Sunday, November 22, 2026 2:45 PM Monza vs. Fiorentina Monday, November 23, 2026 2:45 PM

Details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Juventus vs Venezia FC and tons more soccer games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SEE MORE: Schedule of Serie A games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

Juventus will face Venezia FC on Sunday, November 22, for the 2026-27 Serie A.

Fubo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo will carry the Juventus vs Venezia FC game in the United States.

Juventus lead the head-to-head with 7 wins in their last 10 meetings.

Advertisement