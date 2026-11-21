|WHO
|Juventus vs Venezia FC
|WHAT
|Serie A
|WHEN
|6:30am ET / 3:30am PT • Sunday, November 22, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, Peacock Premium, Paramount+, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Juventus vs Venezia FC: last 10 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Venezia FC vs. Juventus
|2-3
|May 25, 2025
|Serie A
|Juventus vs. Venezia FC
|2-2
|December 14, 2024
|Serie A
|Juventus vs. Venezia FC
|2-1
|May 1, 2022
|Serie A
|Venezia FC vs. Juventus
|1-1
|December 11, 2021
|Serie A
|Venezia FC vs. Juventus
|1-2
|January 13, 2002
|Serie A
|Juventus vs. Venezia FC
|4-0
|August 26, 2001
|Serie A
|Venezia FC vs. Juventus
|0-4
|February 20, 2000
|Serie A
|Juventus vs. Venezia FC
|1-0
|October 3, 1999
|Serie A
|Juventus vs. Venezia FC
|3-2
|May 23, 1999
|Serie A
|Venezia FC vs. Juventus
|1-1
|January 17, 1999
|Serie A
2026-27 Serie A standings before Matchday 12
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Lazio
|12
|+19
|32
|2
|Roma
|12
|+25
|30
|3
|Inter Milan
|11
|+15
|28
|4
|Como 1907
|12
|+10
|26
|5
|AC Milan
|11
|+10
|24
|6
|Frosinone
|11
|+9
|20
|7
|Napoli
|12
|+5
|18
|8
|Juventus
|11
|+3
|18
|9
|Bologna
|11
|+2
|17
|10
|Cagliari
|12
|-7
|16
|11
|Atalanta
|11
|-3
|14
|12
|Torino
|12
|-3
|14
|13
|Genoa
|11
|-5
|13
|14
|Lecce
|12
|-13
|10
|15
|Fiorentina
|11
|-8
|9
|16
|Parma
|12
|-12
|8
|17
|Sassuolo
|11
|-13
|8
|18
|Monza
|11
|-8
|7
|19
|Venezia FC
|11
|-13
|6
|20
|Udinese
|11
|-13
|5
All upcoming 2026-27 Serie A games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Lazio vs. Lecce
|Saturday, November 21, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Como 1907 vs. Cagliari
|Saturday, November 21, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Parma vs. Roma
|Saturday, November 21, 2026
|12:00 PM
|Napoli vs. Torino
|Saturday, November 21, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Juventus vs. Venezia FC
|Sunday, November 22, 2026
|6:30 AM
|Sassuolo vs. Genoa
|Sunday, November 22, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Bologna vs. Udinese
|Sunday, November 22, 2026
|9:00 AM
|AC Milan vs. Frosinone
|Sunday, November 22, 2026
|12:00 PM
|Atalanta vs. Inter Milan
|Sunday, November 22, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Monza vs. Fiorentina
|Monday, November 23, 2026
|2:45 PM
Details on how to watch
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Summary
- Juventus will face Venezia FC on Sunday, November 22, for the 2026-27 Serie A.
- Fubo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo will carry the Juventus vs Venezia FC game in the United States.
- Juventus lead the head-to-head with 7 wins in their last 10 meetings.