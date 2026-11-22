Here are all of the details of where you can watch AC Milan vs Frosinone on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO AC Milan vs Frosinone WHAT Serie A WHEN 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT • Sunday, November 22, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Peacock Premium, Paramount+, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

AC Milan host Frosinone on Sunday, November 22 in Serie A. Milan beat Genoa 2-1 on November 8 to bounce back from a 0-2 loss to Ferencváros, and before that they put together a strong 3-1 win over Inter on October 31. That stretch shows a team capable of beating top opposition but still prone to slipping up against unfamiliar opponents, and this game gives them a chance to build a more consistent run at home.

Frosinone come into this match off a 0-1 loss to Cagliari on November 7, which snapped a good run of form. Before that setback they beat Torino 2-0 and thrashed Lecce 5-1, showing they can score goals in bunches when things click. They will need to find that attacking rhythm again if they want to leave Milan with anything from this trip.

AC Milan vs Frosinone: last 6 meetings

In their last 6 meetings, AC Milan have won 4 and Frosinone have not won any, with 2 draws.

Match Score Date Competition Frosinone vs. AC Milan 2-3 February 3, 2024 Serie A AC Milan vs. Frosinone 3-1 December 2, 2023 Serie A AC Milan vs. Frosinone 2-0 May 19, 2019 Serie A Frosinone vs. AC Milan 0-0 December 26, 2018 Serie A AC Milan vs. Frosinone 3-3 May 1, 2016 Serie A Frosinone vs. AC Milan 2-4 December 20, 2015 Serie A

2026-27 Serie A standings before Matchday 12

# Team P GD Pts 1 Lazio 12 +19 32 2 Roma 12 +25 30 3 Inter Milan 11 +15 28 4 Como 1907 12 +10 26 5 AC Milan 11 +10 24 6 Frosinone 11 +9 20 7 Napoli 12 +5 18 8 Juventus 11 +3 18 9 Bologna 11 +2 17 10 Cagliari 12 -7 16 11 Atalanta 11 -3 14 12 Torino 12 -3 14 13 Genoa 11 -5 13 14 Lecce 12 -13 10 15 Fiorentina 11 -8 9 16 Parma 12 -12 8 17 Sassuolo 11 -13 8 18 Monza 11 -8 7 19 Venezia FC 11 -13 6 20 Udinese 11 -13 5

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All upcoming 2026-27 Serie A games

Game Day Time (ET) Lazio vs. Lecce Saturday, November 21, 2026 9:00 AM Como 1907 vs. Cagliari Saturday, November 21, 2026 9:00 AM Parma vs. Roma Saturday, November 21, 2026 12:00 PM Napoli vs. Torino Saturday, November 21, 2026 2:45 PM Juventus vs. Venezia FC Sunday, November 22, 2026 6:30 AM Sassuolo vs. Genoa Sunday, November 22, 2026 9:00 AM Bologna vs. Udinese Sunday, November 22, 2026 9:00 AM AC Milan vs. Frosinone Sunday, November 22, 2026 12:00 PM Atalanta vs. Inter Milan Sunday, November 22, 2026 2:45 PM Monza vs. Fiorentina Monday, November 23, 2026 2:45 PM

Details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch AC Milan vs Frosinone and tons more soccer games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Serie A games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

AC Milan will face Frosinone on Sunday, November 22, for the 2026-27 Serie A.

Fubo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo will carry the AC Milan vs Frosinone game in the United States.

AC Milan lead the head-to-head with 4 wins in their last 6 meetings.

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