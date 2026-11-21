Inter Miami begin the defense of their MLS Cup title on Saturday when they host Columbus Crew in Game 1 of the first-round Eastern Conference series. Lionel Messi‘s team enters as the No. 2 seed in the East, while the Crew arrive as the No. 7 seed.

Although Inter Miami arrive as the better-seeded side, they are not in their best form, having won only one of their last four regular-season matches. The opposite is true for Columbus, who come in sharp after winning their last four games in a row.

The series is a best-of-three, with the first team to win two games advancing to the Conference Semifinals. There are no ties in this round, so a match that is level after 90 minutes goes straight to a penalty shootout without extra time. Game 2 will be played in Columbus on Friday, November 27, and a decisive Game 3 would return to Miami on December 2.