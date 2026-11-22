Here are all of the details of where you can watch Barcelona vs Villarreal on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Barcelona vs Villarreal WHAT LaLiga WHEN 8:00am ET / 5:00am PT • Sunday, November 22, 2026 WHERE Fubo, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Barcelona host Villarreal on Sunday, November 22 in LaLiga action, riding a run of strong form. They beat Atlético 2-1 on November 8, following a 3-0 win over Villa on November 3 and a 6-1 rout of Alavés on October 31. That stretch of three straight wins, with 11 goals scored across those games, has them playing with plenty of confidence heading into this one.

Villarreal arrive with a mixed recent record. They beat Getafe 2-0 on November 8, but that followed a heavy 0-6 defeat to Paris SG on November 3 and a 0-1 loss at Espanyol on October 30. The win over Getafe snapped a two-game losing run, and Villarreal will look to build on that as they travel to face a Barcelona side in good touch.

Barcelona vs Villarreal: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Barcelona vs. Villarreal 4-1 February 28, 2026 Primera División Villarreal vs. Barcelona 0-2 December 21, 2025 Primera División Barcelona vs. Villarreal 2-3 May 18, 2025 Primera División Villarreal vs. Barcelona 1-5 September 22, 2024 Primera División Barcelona vs. Villarreal 3-5 January 27, 2024 Primera División Villarreal vs. Barcelona 3-4 August 27, 2023 Primera División Villarreal vs. Barcelona 0-1 February 12, 2023 Primera División Barcelona vs. Villarreal 3-0 October 20, 2022 Primera División Barcelona vs. Villarreal 0-2 May 22, 2022 Primera División Villarreal vs. Barcelona 1-3 November 27, 2021 Primera División

2026-27 LaLiga standings before Matchday 13

# Team P GD Pts 1 Barcelona 12 +35 33 2 Real Madrid 13 +22 33 3 Atletico Madrid 12 +13 28 4 Real Betis 13 +5 27 5 Real Sociedad 12 +1 22 6 Sevilla 13 -2 19 7 Athletic Club 12 +3 16 8 Alaves 13 +0 16 9 Villarreal 12 +2 15 10 Espanyol 13 +0 15 11 Deportivo 13 -1 15 12 Santander 12 -13 14 13 Celta Vigo 13 -1 13 14 Rayo Vallecano 12 -7 12 15 Getafe 12 -10 12 16 Osasuna 12 -11 12 17 Valencia 13 -11 12 18 Levante 12 -5 11 19 Elche 12 -6 10 20 Malaga 12 -14 5

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All upcoming 2026-27 LaLiga games

Game Day Time (ET) Alaves vs. Deportivo Saturday, November 21, 2026 8:00 AM Rayo Vallecano vs. Valencia Saturday, November 21, 2026 10:15 AM Sevilla vs. Real Betis Saturday, November 21, 2026 12:30 PM Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo Saturday, November 21, 2026 3:00 PM Barcelona vs. Villarreal Sunday, November 22, 2026 8:00 AM Santander vs. Real Sociedad Sunday, November 22, 2026 10:15 AM Osasuna vs. Malaga Sunday, November 22, 2026 12:30 PM Getafe vs. Atletico Madrid Sunday, November 22, 2026 3:00 PM Levante vs. Elche Monday, November 23, 2026 3:00 PM

More details on how to watch With ESPN+, you can watch Barcelona vs Villarreal and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.

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If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Spanish La Liga games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary