|WHO
|Barcelona vs Villarreal
|WHAT
|LaLiga
|WHEN
|8:00am ET / 5:00am PT • Sunday, November 22, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Barcelona vs Villarreal: last 10 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Barcelona vs. Villarreal
|4-1
|February 28, 2026
|Primera División
|Villarreal vs. Barcelona
|0-2
|December 21, 2025
|Primera División
|Barcelona vs. Villarreal
|2-3
|May 18, 2025
|Primera División
|Villarreal vs. Barcelona
|1-5
|September 22, 2024
|Primera División
|Barcelona vs. Villarreal
|3-5
|January 27, 2024
|Primera División
|Villarreal vs. Barcelona
|3-4
|August 27, 2023
|Primera División
|Villarreal vs. Barcelona
|0-1
|February 12, 2023
|Primera División
|Barcelona vs. Villarreal
|3-0
|October 20, 2022
|Primera División
|Barcelona vs. Villarreal
|0-2
|May 22, 2022
|Primera División
|Villarreal vs. Barcelona
|1-3
|November 27, 2021
|Primera División
2026-27 LaLiga standings before Matchday 13
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barcelona
|12
|+35
|33
|2
|Real Madrid
|13
|+22
|33
|3
|Atletico Madrid
|12
|+13
|28
|4
|Real Betis
|13
|+5
|27
|5
|Real Sociedad
|12
|+1
|22
|6
|Sevilla
|13
|-2
|19
|7
|Athletic Club
|12
|+3
|16
|8
|Alaves
|13
|+0
|16
|9
|Villarreal
|12
|+2
|15
|10
|Espanyol
|13
|+0
|15
|11
|Deportivo
|13
|-1
|15
|12
|Santander
|12
|-13
|14
|13
|Celta Vigo
|13
|-1
|13
|14
|Rayo Vallecano
|12
|-7
|12
|15
|Getafe
|12
|-10
|12
|16
|Osasuna
|12
|-11
|12
|17
|Valencia
|13
|-11
|12
|18
|Levante
|12
|-5
|11
|19
|Elche
|12
|-6
|10
|20
|Malaga
|12
|-14
|5
All upcoming 2026-27 LaLiga games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Alaves vs. Deportivo
|Saturday, November 21, 2026
|8:00 AM
|Rayo Vallecano vs. Valencia
|Saturday, November 21, 2026
|10:15 AM
|Sevilla vs. Real Betis
|Saturday, November 21, 2026
|12:30 PM
|Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo
|Saturday, November 21, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Barcelona vs. Villarreal
|Sunday, November 22, 2026
|8:00 AM
|Santander vs. Real Sociedad
|Sunday, November 22, 2026
|10:15 AM
|Osasuna vs. Malaga
|Sunday, November 22, 2026
|12:30 PM
|Getafe vs. Atletico Madrid
|Sunday, November 22, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Levante vs. Elche
|Monday, November 23, 2026
|3:00 PM
More details on how to watch
With ESPN+, you can watch Barcelona vs Villarreal and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.
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There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Barcelona will face Villarreal on Sunday, November 22, for the 2026-27 LaLiga.
- Fubo, ESPN Deportes will carry the Barcelona vs Villarreal game in the United States.
- Barcelona lead the head-to-head with 7 wins in their last 10 meetings.