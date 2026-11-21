Inter Miami begin the defense of their MLS Cup title when they host Columbus Crew in Game 1 of the first-round, best-of-three Eastern Conference series on Saturday at Nu Stadium. Lionel Messi‘s team enters as the No. 2 seed in the East, while the Crew arrive as the No. 7 seed, and the first side to win two games will move on to the Conference Semifinals.

The series follows a home-away-home format, so Inter Miami host Game 1, Columbus host Game 2 on Friday, November 27, and a decisive Game 3 would return to Miami on December 2.

Inter Miami arrive with Messi at the center of the plan after he won the 2026 MLS Golden Boot, the first player to do so in consecutive seasons. Miami finished the regular season with a 16-6-12 record, but the team lost some consistency after a strong start, with only one win in its last four games.

Columbus finished the regular season with a 14-15-5 record, but they arrive with momentum, carrying a four-game winning run, and they will try to pull off a big upset at Nu Stadium by taking the first game of the series.

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What happens if Inter Miami defeats Columbus Crew?

A win in Game 1 would put Inter Miami one victory away from the Conference Semifinals, with a chance to close the series in Columbus on November 27. If they advance, they will face the winner of the series between the No. 3 New England Revolution and the No. 6 Philadelphia Union in the Conference Semifinals, scheduled for December 5-6.

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What happens if Inter Miami and Columbus Crew draw?

A draw is not an option in this round. If the score is level after 90 minutes, no extra time will be played and the match will go straight to a penalty shootout, with the winner receiving the victory in the series. Extra time only returns from the Conference Semifinals onward.

What happens if Inter Miami loses to Columbus Crew?

A defeat would leave Inter Miami trailing 1-0 and force them to win Game 2 in Columbus to take the series to a Game 3 in Miami. If they lose again, the series would end and their title defense would be over, since the loser of a best-of-three series is eliminated.