Inter Miami host Columbus with Lionel Messi listed in the projected lineup, and his pairing with Luis Suárez up front gives this matchup an obvious focal point.

Inter Miami come into this one unbeaten in their last three outings, drawing 3-3 with Charlotte FC on November 7, beating New England 2-1 on November 2 and drawing 2-2 with FC Cincinnati on October 28. The results show a team scoring goals in bunches but also conceding them, with two draws in three games. A win here would snap that pattern and give Kily González’s side some needed momentum.

Columbus arrive in red-hot form, having won three straight: a 4-3 shootout win over Chicago Fire on November 7, a 3-0 defeat of DC on October 31 and a 2-0 win over FC Dallas on October 29. That run has them scoring freely while still finding ways to keep clean sheets when needed. Another win on the road would make it four in a row and send a clear statement about where Laurent Courtois’s team stands.

Inter Miami projected lineup

Kily González sets up Inter Miami in a 4-3-3 with Dayne St. Clair in goal behind a back line of Ian Fray, Casemiro, Micael and Sergio Reguilón. The midfield trio of Rodrigo De Paul, David Ayala and Telasco Segovia gives the team passing range and defensive cover in front of the back four. Up top, Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez flank Germán Berterame, a front three built to create and finish chances, with no absences reported for this one.

Inter Miami projected starting XI (4-3-3): Dayne St. Clair, Ian Fray, Casemiro, Micael, Sergio Reguilón, Rodrigo De Paul, David Ayala, Telasco Segovia, Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Germán Berterame. Coach: Kily González.

Columbus projected lineup

Laurent Courtois lines Columbus up in a 3-4-3, with Patrick Schulte in goal protected by a back three of Steven Moreira, Sean Zawadzki and Malte Amundsen. Mohamed Farsi and Dylan Chambost provide width and energy alongside Sékou Tidiany Bangoura and Anass Zaroury in a packed midfield four. Taha Habroune, Gonzalo Tapia and Santiago Rodríguez lead the attack, and with no absences listed, Courtois can call on his full preferred group for this trip.

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Columbus projected starting XI (3-4-3): Patrick Schulte, Steven Moreira, Sean Zawadzki, Malte Amundsen, Mohamed Farsi, Dylan Chambost, Sékou Tidiany Bangoura, Anass Zaroury, Taha Habroune, Gonzalo Tapia, Santiago Rodríguez. Coach: Laurent Courtois.