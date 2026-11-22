Barcelona host Villarreal with both sides coming off wins, and this one carries weight in the race near the top of LaLiga.

Barcelona have won their last two, beating Alaves 6-1 on October 31 before edging Atlético 2-1 on November 8, a run that followed a 1-2 loss to Real Madrid on October 25. That defeat to their rivals is the only blemish in this stretch, and the response against Atlético shows the squad has steadied. A win here would keep Barcelona firmly in the mix at the business end of the table.

Villarreal arrive on the back of a 2-0 win over Getafe on November 8, sandwiched between a 0-1 loss to Espanyol on October 30 and a 2-1 win over Valencia on October 24. The Getafe result snapped any doubt after the Espanyol setback and shows Villarreal can bounce back quickly. Three points at Barcelona would be a statement result for a side still finding consistency on the road.

Barcelona projected lineup

Hansi Flick lines Barcelona up in a 4-3-3 with Joan García in goal behind a back four of Brian Fariñas Pérez, Eric García, Gerard Martín and João Cancelo. Pedri, Fermín López and Marc Bernal make up the midfield three, giving the team passing control through the center, while Lamine Yamal and Raphinha stretch play from wide areas and Karim Adeyemi leads the line. The team is missing Rodri, Xavi Espart, Roony Bardghji, Juan Hernández and Jordi Pesquer, a significant list of absences that leaves Flick with less rotation option in midfield and attack.

Barcelona projected starting XI (4-3-3): Joan García, Brian Fariñas Pérez, Eric García, Gerard Martín, João Cancelo, Pedri, Fermín López, Marc Bernal, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Karim Adeyemi. Coach: Hansi Flick.

Villarreal projected lineup

Iñigo Pérez sets Villarreal up in a 4-2-3-1, with Péter Gulácsi in goal and a back four of Santiago Mouriño, Logan Costa, Renato Veiga and Carlos Romero. Carlos Maciá and Santi Comesaña sit as the double pivot, shielding a back line that will need to deal with Barcelona’s pace in behind, while Pape Gueye, Tajon Buchanan and Alberto Moleiro support Georges Mikautadze up top. Villarreal are without Juan Foyth, Gerard Moreno, Ilias Akhomach and Alassane Diatta, losses that thin out their depth at both ends of the pitch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Villarreal projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Péter Gulácsi, Santiago Mouriño, Logan Costa, Renato Veiga, Carlos Romero, Carlos Maciá, Santi Comesaña, Pape Gueye, Tajon Buchanan, Georges Mikautadze, Alberto Moleiro. Coach: Iñigo Pérez.