Christian Pulisic receives perfect assist from Kaka as Milan legend gives fans bold idea that could make him San Siro’s next favorite

The hallowed grounds of San Siro witnessed yet another glorious chapter in Christian Pulisic‘s Italian renaissance. Having etched his loyalty in a new pact and conquered bitter rivals Inter, the American talisman was bestowed the ultimate honor by Rossoneri royalty. The legendary Kaka emerged to offer a profound suggestion, a blessing that promises to weave Pulisic’s legacy even deeper into the immortal tapestry of the Milan faithful.

The Brazilian made the comments during an emotional return to the stadium, where he was inducted into Milan’s Hall of Fame ahead of the Derby della Madonnina on Saturday. His words quickly gave supporters another reason to celebrate Pulisic’s growing importance to the club.

Kaka’s induction was one of the highlights of an already special evening for the Italian giant. The former midfielder was visibly emotional as he greeted the supporters, received his recognition and reflected on the feelings that returning to the iconic stadium still brings him.

Speaking to DAZN, the Brazilian struggled to describe the occasion. “It’s very difficult to put into words the feelings I get here when I’m in San Siro with all the Milan fans. It’s a special day for me,” he said.

Tweet placeholder

The Brazilian midfield maestro remains one of the most celebrated players in Milan’s history, having made 307 appearances, scored 104 goals and provided 81 assists across his two spells at the club. He also won the Ballon d’Or in 2007, becoming the last Red and Blacks player to receive the prestigious individual award.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kaka makes Pulisic suggestion that could catch on at San Siro

During the interview, Kaka was asked about the possibility of seeing more Brazilian talent represent Milan. He expressed his affection for Brazilian players at major clubs, welcomed the idea of seeing more of them in the Rossoneri shirt and also praised his friend Luka Modric.

However, the conversation took an interesting turn when he mentioned Pulisic and suggested that Milan supporters could revive a familiar chant for the American. “There’s also Pulisic as well, and I think that chant – ‘he’s not Brazilian, but…’ works for him as well,” the 44-year-old explained to DAZN.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates scoring against Inter

Advertisement

Advertisement

The chant was previously associated with Ukrainian striker Andriy Shevchenko, celebrating a player who earned the affection of Milan supporters despite not being Brazilian. Kaka’s suggestion effectively placed Pulisic in the same conversation, recognizing how important the United States international has become to the club.

Pulisic celebrates new contract with another derby goal

The timing of Kaka’s endorsement was particularly fitting because Pulisic had just committed his future to Milan. The forward signed a five-year contract extension on October 30, keeping him at San Siro until 2031, before celebrating the agreement with another decisive performance against Inter. The 28-year-old forward needed fewer than four minutes to open the scoring in the derby, heading home a precise Diego Moreira cross.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

Adrien Rabiot doubled the Rossoneri’s advantage in the 10th minute, while Alessandro Bastoni pulled one back for Inter before Moreira restored the two-goal cushion with a spectacular free kick shortly before halftime. Milan eventually secured a 3-1 victory, handing Inter its first Serie A defeat of the 2026-27 season.

The result also marked the Rossoneri’s fourth consecutive derby win, with Pulisic recording his fourth goal against their city rivals. The American has now scored 45 goals in 142 appearances since joining Milan from Chelsea in 2023. His performances against Inter have become a particularly notable part of that record, with only Lecce having conceded more goals to him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Christian Pulisic’s record vs Inter Total Matches Played 10 Wins 6 Draws 2 Losses 2 Goals 4 Assists 1

Kaka’s playful suggestion could eventually give the club’s supporters a new chant for their American star. More importantly, it underlined how Pulisic has established himself as one of the club’s leading figures, with his influence increasingly reflected both on the pitch and in the stands.